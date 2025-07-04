Phoenix's terrifying team-up in Marvel Rivals Season 3 has me starting a campaign to get Wolverine banned in all my matches

I've played Marvel Rivals almost every day since launch, and while I'm far from the best, most consistent player, I've hovered around the Grandmaster regions in competitive, peaking at Celestial 2. At times, trying to take Rivals seriously and play competitively has been an act of self-targeted psychic damage, largely because the hero balance has historically been absolutely terrible.

With Season 3 almost here, finally seeing Phoenix and the vampiric vampire hunter Blade join the roster, I was flabbergasted when I saw a reasonable selection of buffs and nerfs in the Season 3 patch notes. Though Spider-Man's buffs feel a little unwarranted, I'd say the right heroes are getting nerfed (yes, even my beloved Emma Frost), and weaker heroes are getting brought up. Another of my favourite tanks, The Thing, is even getting a new ability to swat flying heroes, giving Vanguard some much-needed anti-air capabilities.

Phoenix: Fire and Life Incarnate | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

All of this was immediately undone when I saw the gameplay overview of Phoenix's abilities. She looks incredibly fun and powerful in her own right, able to blast through grouped teams using chain reaction explosions. However, that's nothing compared to her team-up ability, which gives my arch-nemesis—Wolverine—bonus damage on his Feral Leap ability and lifesteal on his attacks for a short duration. In other words, Wolverine's ability to kidnap tank players and drop them behind enemy lines like a sheep surrounded by wolves, before ripping them to shreds, is only going to get more frustrating.

It was already hard enough to meet fellow tank mains willing to be bullied for the next 20 minutes.

Competent Wolverine players can already quickly get in and out of a fight, bringing the enemy tank (or any other unlucky victim) with them. Even if you do manage to "kill" him, chances are it'll just trigger his passive and let him scamper away scot-free. Part of this pest's strength comes from the raw power of healers in Marvel Rivals compared to, say, Overwatch, where it's much harder to almost instantaneously turn someone's health from critical to full. But I don't think it's a hot take to say that Wolverine is one of the strongest heroes in Rivals simply due to his unique kit.

With the dominant flyer meta in Season 2, it was already hard enough to meet fellow tank mains willing to be bullied for the next 20 minutes, both by enemy DPS dominating the sky and your own team berating you. And I don't see this changing in Season 3, thanks to this team-up ability.

Of course, there are a few counters to Wolverine, so I recommend getting caught up to speed ASAP if you're unsure:

Making a minefield as Peni Parker, especially with her team-up with Rocket

Being a rock, The Thing can't be disrupted by grabs as easily

Attempt to fly away from Wolverine's grab as Doctor Strange, and pray that he doesn't chase you down

Choke slam and kick him into a wall as Emma Frost, though this combo was nerfed in Season 2, and her survivability is being nerfed in Season 3

Have a Moon Knight or Human Torch provide some covering fire

Ban Wolverine in every single match, no exceptions

I've no doubt that Wolverine, who's already a common ban, will be banned in most Marvel Rivals ranked games in Season 3, potentially along with Phoenix, depending on her individual strength. Plus, Season 3 (and every season going forward) is only two months long, so hopefully we won't be dealing with this powered-up pest for too long. Either way, I know who I'm banning.

Sincerely, a tank main who just wants to play Doctor Strange in peace.