Marvel Rivals creative director says it's going to become 'a comprehensive Marvel "moving anime" experience' and no, I don't know what that means either
Your guess is as good as mine.
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You may have thought Marvel Rivals was just a weirdly horny hero shooter with that one shark people like in it. Guangyun Chen, creative director for Marvel Rivals at NetEase, would like to prove you wrong. As he recently told FRVR, "Our goal is to shift from being 'just a shooter' to a comprehensive Marvel 'moving anime' experience."
That sure does sound like corporate word salad to me. In more concrete mouth-sound news, Chen did say Marvel Rivals was "moving beyond standard 6v6 PvP," and that this would include "expansion into new PvE modes and Path to Doomsday," a movie tie-in event that "will feature five MCU-related updates inspired by the Infinity Saga, including new game modes and themed content."
Marvel Rivals previously experimented with PvE in its Marvel Zombies mode, last year's Halloween event, which pitted a limited selection of heroes against oddly tough zombies—seeing them survive multiple strikes of Thor's hammer felt a bit off to me.Article continues below
Path to Doomsday will connect to the Avengers: Doomsday movie, which is due on December 18. Chen called it "one of our primary thematic drivers for 2026," and while I could definitely see a repeat of Marvel Zombies only with Doombots happening, hopefully the end result is something more ambitious. What I really want is a kart-racing mode, but I suspect something like co-op boss fights are more likely.
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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