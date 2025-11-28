Only 1.5% of Arc Raiders players have turned a Rocketeer into a mobile weapons platform, and I'm baffled it's even that common

I'm in love with Arc Raiders' terrifying machines. Not literally, of course, most of the time they're viciously chasing me with tasers or blowing me up with rockets, but they're all remarkably creative and reactive. You can delay Shredders from eviscerating you by blasting their propulsion, legendary energy weapons rip off the armour from elite Arcs, and flying robots struggle on as you take out their engines.

Oh, and you can ride flying Arcs like a floating chariot. I've never seen it happen myself, but this feat of bravery isn't exactly news anymore; get to high ground, jump on top, and hope it doesn't buck you off.

What I didn't realise until I took a dive into Arc Raiders' achievements on Steam is that there's a challenge to fight an enemy (Arc or player) while riding a Rocketeer.

Death From Above: Deal 50 damage to an enemy while atop a Rocketeer.

And yes, it's just as absurd as you think it is in practice:

Given Rocketeers are absolutely horrifying (I'd genuinely rather fight a Queen), I'm in no way surprised that only 1.5% of players on Steam have completed this challenge. In fact, I'm baffled it's not lower.

You're telling me 1.5% of players managed to not only climb on top without dying, but also found an enemy to rain down hell on before getting bucked off? I'm impressed, even if the enemy can be an Arc, a player, or even the Rocketeer itself. Chances are, you're not getting out of this one alive.

From the perspective of any unfortunate human victim, though, I've no doubt the champion had a blinding, radiant glow, the air of some sort of mythological legend, and/or looked like Paul Atreides riding a sandworm.

To put it in perspective, only 1.4% of players have completed A Tale for the Ages to kill a Queen (though I think this weirdly only counts if you land the final blow), and just 1.1% of players have been squished by a supply drop to earn Just Dropping In.

Needless to say, I've got a new challenge to conquer. Maybe after I tame a Rocketeer, I'll be less frightened of them, right?

ARC Raiders - Death From Above Achievement Guide - 50 damage to any enemy while atop a Rocketeer - YouTube Watch On

If you're taking on this challenge, too, then Acez has a very handy video explaining the best way to do it. Basically, bring a Showstopper grenade to stun the Rocketeer and cause it to fall to the ground, then hop on top, let it fly up, and start shooting at your unconventional mount (or anything else in your path).