How to get accessories in Marvel Rivals
Add some flair to your favourite fits.
While the new ultimate customisation feature in Season 3 of Marvel Rivals is cool, I think accessories are much more fun. These are little charms that you can attach to your character that also add a cute little animation above your KO prompt, though it's not quite as extensive as I'd hoped—or what you'd expect from other games, like Overwatch 2. The good news is that they're actually free, unlike most of Marvel Rivals' customisation options.
Alongside accessories, Marvel Rivals Season 3 also adds a new hero—Phoenix—and some much-needed balance changes, listed in the latest patch notes. Getting to grips with these will likely give you a bit more of a competitive edge than glamming up with accessories, but that's not the point.
You can buy accessories for 1,350 Accessory Points in the dedicated tab on the store page. The good news is that Accessory Points are earned just by completing matches, whether that's quick play or competitive. You can only earn up to 700 per week, though, and you can track your progress using the new tooltip above the button to queue in the lobby.
You'll get your first 200 Accessory Points each week twice as fast as normal, but it still won't take you too long to reach this cap. With the standard price for accessories seemingly being 1,350 Accessory Points (I wouldn't be surprised if some were more expensive than this in the future), it'll take you at least two weeks to earn enough for one accessory.
Unfortunately—and this is where I was left disappointed—accessories aren't universal like they are in most other games. Instead, they're specific to each hero, and right now, only Jeff the Land Shark (Deadpool Plush) and Psylocke (Orochi Plush) even have them. Hopefully we'll see new accessories more regularly than we see costume customisation.
Rory
