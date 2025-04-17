At long last, NetEase has finally treated us to costume customisation in Marvel Rivals. It's not quite as extensive or intricate as many would have hoped, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. That being said, its limited rollout across the roster and yet another currency added to the mix make skin customisation rather complicated.

Right off the bat, it's important to note that NetEase has confirmed changes will be made to this system in Season 3, particularly regarding how you get the premium currency required. Below I'll go over exactly what you need to do to customise your skins and all the costumes that currently have colour swaps available.

How to customise costumes in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

To customise skins, you need to find an applicable costume in either the hero gallery or the store, and click the new customise button above the usual acquire or equip option. Then you just need to select an alternate colour palette, purchase it using a new premium currency called unstable molecules, and equip it.

You'll unlock the default colour palette whenever you purchase a skin with customisation options, but you need to buy additional colours separately. You can swap between colour palettes whenever you want by heading back to this menu if you ever change your mind.

Where it gets confusing is that only a handful of skins actually have customisation options right now, so it's easy to miss this new feature as the majority of the roster (let alone individual skins) don't actually have access to it.

All Marvel Rivals costume customisation options

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase)

Right now, only four characters and skins have customisation options:

Magik : Rosy Resilience for Punkchild

: Rosy Resilience for Punkchild Luna Snow : Plasma Pulse for Mirae 2099

: Plasma Pulse for Mirae 2099 Psylocke : Phantom Purple for Vengeance

: Phantom Purple for Vengeance Winter Soldier: Winter's Wrath for Blood Soldier

Changing your costume colour won't just change your in-game model during gameplay, but also in MVP animations and emotes. Given how oddly restrictive emotes and animations can be, I'm actually quite surprised to see this, even if it is just changing a suit's colour scheme.