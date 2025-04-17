How to customise costumes in Marvel Rivals
Tweak your already fancy supersuits with new colour palettes.
At long last, NetEase has finally treated us to costume customisation in Marvel Rivals. It's not quite as extensive or intricate as many would have hoped, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. That being said, its limited rollout across the roster and yet another currency added to the mix make skin customisation rather complicated.
Right off the bat, it's important to note that NetEase has confirmed changes will be made to this system in Season 3, particularly regarding how you get the premium currency required. Below I'll go over exactly what you need to do to customise your skins and all the costumes that currently have colour swaps available.
How to customise costumes in Marvel Rivals
To customise skins, you need to find an applicable costume in either the hero gallery or the store, and click the new customise button above the usual acquire or equip option. Then you just need to select an alternate colour palette, purchase it using a new premium currency called unstable molecules, and equip it.
You'll unlock the default colour palette whenever you purchase a skin with customisation options, but you need to buy additional colours separately. You can swap between colour palettes whenever you want by heading back to this menu if you ever change your mind.
Where it gets confusing is that only a handful of skins actually have customisation options right now, so it's easy to miss this new feature as the majority of the roster (let alone individual skins) don't actually have access to it.
All Marvel Rivals costume customisation options
Right now, only four characters and skins have customisation options:
- Magik: Rosy Resilience for Punkchild
- Luna Snow: Plasma Pulse for Mirae 2099
- Psylocke: Phantom Purple for Vengeance
- Winter Soldier: Winter's Wrath for Blood Soldier
Changing your costume colour won't just change your in-game model during gameplay, but also in MVP animations and emotes. Given how oddly restrictive emotes and animations can be, I'm actually quite surprised to see this, even if it is just changing a suit's colour scheme.
Marvel Rivals characters: The super-charged roster
Marvel Rivals tier list: Strongest superheroes
Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs: The right reticles
Marvel Rivals codes: Grab new freebies
Marvel Rivals ranks: Dominate the competition
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.