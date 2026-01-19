Arc Raiders players are upping their explosive game by placing fireworks alongside deadline mines on lethal arcs

Never underestimate human ingenuity. Just when you think nothing else can be discovered, someone will come out of the woodwork to show you just how wrong you are. I've found that this has happened a lot in Arc Raiders, as players keep surprising me with how creative they can get when killing arcs and other raiders.

When the deadline mine was first introduced into Arc Raiders, it created new opportunities for players to take out large arcs like Rocketeers or Bastions in one hit, provided they could get close enough to actually attach the mine first. But now players are taking it one step further, and attaching not only deadline mines to arcs but also fireworks with them.

(Image credit: Embark)

"I thought it would be possible, so I tried" were the words uttered by an ingenious Arc Raiders player. Alongside is a clip showing just how they managed to snap hook onto the back of a Rocketeer before attaching a box of fireworks to it. Only for the Rocketeer to fly off and then put on a little fireworks show over the ruins of Buried City.

"After this video, I repeated it on Spaceport night raid," the player continues. "I put two fireworks, set them off and flew on it. It was so much better at night, but I forgot to record it. When I jumped down, I found two solo guys watching it together." I bet it was certainly a sight to behold.

Arc Raiders players have also managed to get a fireworks box on something as small as a Wasp. Turning the little killing machine into a pretty little killing machine. Although I'm not sure the juice is worth the squeeze on this one, as it doesn't look quite as spectacular as it would on the back of a Rocketeer.

Will this be something I try? Absolutely. Will it be something I can pull off? Probably not. I don't even have a snap hook blueprint yet, so I'm treating what stock I do have with some care. But if by some miracle I do manage to get on the back of a Rocketeer and plant a fireworks box on it, everyone will hear about it.