Arc Raiders players are upping their explosive game by placing fireworks alongside deadline mines on lethal arcs
It sure does look pretty.
Never underestimate human ingenuity. Just when you think nothing else can be discovered, someone will come out of the woodwork to show you just how wrong you are. I've found that this has happened a lot in Arc Raiders, as players keep surprising me with how creative they can get when killing arcs and other raiders.
When the deadline mine was first introduced into Arc Raiders, it created new opportunities for players to take out large arcs like Rocketeers or Bastions in one hit, provided they could get close enough to actually attach the mine first. But now players are taking it one step further, and attaching not only deadline mines to arcs but also fireworks with them.
"I thought it would be possible, so I tried" were the words uttered by an ingenious Arc Raiders player. Alongside is a clip showing just how they managed to snap hook onto the back of a Rocketeer before attaching a box of fireworks to it. Only for the Rocketeer to fly off and then put on a little fireworks show over the ruins of Buried City.
"After this video, I repeated it on Spaceport night raid," the player continues. "I put two fireworks, set them off and flew on it. It was so much better at night, but I forgot to record it. When I jumped down, I found two solo guys watching it together." I bet it was certainly a sight to behold.
Arc Raiders players have also managed to get a fireworks box on something as small as a Wasp. Turning the little killing machine into a pretty little killing machine. Although I'm not sure the juice is worth the squeeze on this one, as it doesn't look quite as spectacular as it would on the back of a Rocketeer.
Will this be something I try? Absolutely. Will it be something I can pull off? Probably not. I don't even have a snap hook blueprint yet, so I'm treating what stock I do have with some care. But if by some miracle I do manage to get on the back of a Rocketeer and plant a fireworks box on it, everyone will hear about it.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.