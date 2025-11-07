It seems like the penny has finally dropped for some Arc Raiders players, as a new store update has come out, fueling the fire of discontent over cosmetic prices and the quality of the skins on offer.

From the get-go, Arc Raiders has had expensive skins, with some going as high as $24/£20 and the average sitting around $20/£15. Now, this may not seem like a lot compared to games like Valorant, League of Legends, or even Overwatch 2, but Arc Raiders isn't a free-to-play game, so these charges are on top of the $40/£30 game price.

(Image credit: Embark)

It's an issue many players aren't willing to sweep under the rug: "Bro, how are you gonna just shrug at $25 skin bundles in a $40 game? That's unacceptable." While another player points out, "Those skin prices are kinda...brutal. And to add to that, we still have gameplay affecting items in the battlepass, in a $40 game."

The discontent with how Embark is pricing their cosmetics has clearly been spreading for some time now, with the latest store update sparking an even angrier reaction from fans.

📡Store updateWhether you're cutting new paths topside or wading through the muck for buried treasure, gear up like a true survivor.The Leviathan Set and Wilderness Scout Set are out now; built for those who know the world still has wonders left to find. pic.twitter.com/ZsCIe8H3A2November 6, 2025

The latest additions to the store, The Leviathan and the Wilderness Scout set, have been marked by players pointing out that they're annoyingly expensive, especially considering one is a reskin, clocking at around $16/£11 and $11/£8 respectively.

"Not only are skin prices absurd, but some of them are copy-pasting a majority of an outfit to other outfits and giving them a different head/chest piece," TheOnlyRealOne43 says in a Reddit post.

The copy-pasting refers to how The Leviathan cosmetic is almost identical to the Renegade Moon set, except for the helmet. Plus, both these skins make it look like your raider is wearing a diaper; the saggy bottom really isn't a good look and not something I'd pay £11 for.

There is certainly an argument for simply not buying the skins, or just getting one and sticking with it, as cosmetics don't actually add anything to the game. Some outfits may be cool and bright colours are pretty to look at, but in all honesty, picking plain, dark clothes will likely stand you in better stead when trying to keep a low profile topside.

But some players have pointed out that they want to buy skins and support the developers, but just can't do that at the prices Embark is offering. "I understand people want to support you, but I'm not making that much money here," Vovancheg31 says.

Players tussling with live service game cosmetics is nothing new, and the problem likely won't be sorted out here in Arc Raiders. But even with this in mind, or taking into account that players aren't forced to make these transactions, I still think every player has a right to speak up about features of the game that just don't work for them, especially when it comes to spending more money. I mean, come on, $10 for a Scrappy hat is ridiculous.