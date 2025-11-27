There are a lot of different bottled crafting materials in Arc Raiders, such as antiseptic, crude explosives, and synthesised fuel. So, when you're sent to find three laboratory reagents to upgrade your Explosives Station from level two to three, it's harder than it should be to know where to start and what they really look like.

It's a Medical item, sure, but just like cracked bioscanners and rusted shut medical kits, these are often the most elusive resources to find. Don't worry though, I spent hours tracking down laboratory reagents so you don't have to.

Where to find laboratory reagents in Arc Raiders

The best place to find laboratory reagents is undoubtedly the Hospital in Buried City, since it's the only location right now solely classed as a Medical area, meaning its prioritised loot isn't split between multiple categories. Watch your back though, it can be quite a busy area.

Importantly, you can find laboratory reagents inside containers like cabinets and boxes, but also as loose items on countertops and chemical stands. You'll have a hard time finding lab reagents en masse if you've got your nose stuck in drawers, and there's plenty of clutter to sift through in the Hospital and other Medical areas.

Other good locations include:

Buried City: Research is near the Hospital and has multiple floors for you to search, and there are also the two pharmacies at Plaza Rosa and Piazza Arbusto.

Research is near the Hospital and has multiple floors for you to search, and there are also the two pharmacies at Plaza Rosa and Piazza Arbusto. Dam Battlegrounds: The Testing Annex is a Medical and Commercial area that has tons of containers to loot. The second floor is particularly worth searching.

The Testing Annex is a Medical and Commercial area that has tons of containers to loot. The second floor is particularly worth searching. Stella Montis: It's very dangerous, but the Medical Research area in the southwest is full of containers and chemical racks to loot.

Collecting laboratory reagents alongside explosive compounds and Rocketeer drivers for the third and final Explosives Station upgrade is a pain, but it's well worth the effort. A max-level Explosives Station unlocks the ability to craft Heavy Fuze Grenades and, best of all, Wolfpacks—the kryptonite to any Arc machine, including the terrifying Matriarch.