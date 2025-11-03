Arc Raiders gives free money to everyone to say sorry for the weekend server struggles
The Arc Raiders servers had a bit of a "wobble" as more than 350,000 people rushed in to play on Sunday.
For Embark Studios, it was a classic 'good news, bad news' weekend. Arc Raiders hit a new high in concurrent Steam players on Sunday, falling just shy of 355,000 people playing all at the same time. That's very good indeed—what's less good is that 355,000 people playing all at the same time put a little extra strain on the game's servers, and there was, as Embark put it, a wobble.
Reports of Arc Raiders server issues began popping up on Reddit in the early afternoon (Eastern time) on November 2, as eager players ran headlong into login and matchmaking issues. The cause of the outage was no great mystery:
WE PEAKED AND NOW THE ARC BROKE THE SERVERS! from r/ArcRaiders
Evidence of the servers struggle can be seen on SteamDB, where a high of nearly 338,000 concurrent players was achieved before sudden palpitations threw everything into disarray. It doesn't appear that the game was down completely, nor does it seem the troubles lasted for very long.
Up, up, up, whoa whoa whoops!
Even so, Embark wants to say sorry for the hassle.
"We are overwhelmed by how many of you joined the fight against the ARC. Your bravery and resilience are truly inspiring," the studio wrote on Discord. "Our team is working with determination to get you into those shuttles in a timely manner and we thank you for your patience while we're fine-tuning the system. To show our appreciation, we're sending you 500 Raider Tokens to use as you see fit."
Raider Tokens are Arc Raiders' premium in-game currency, used to purchase in-game cosmetics. 500 tokens costs $5, a relatively modest mea culpa, but extended across 300,000+ players, it adds up in a hurry. And given that it's not uncommon for studios to simply say "sorry" and move on when things go sideways, I think it's a pretty nice gesture.
A similar message was also posted to X, where Embark also said the Server Slammer backpack cosmetic promised to everyone who took part in the October server slam will go out today—eligible players will find it in their inboxes.
We appreciate your patience as our servers had a wobble on Sunday, Scrappy must've pecked a few wires loose, he's been put on the naughty step 🐓As a token of our thanks, we're sending 500 Raider Tokens to all Raiders who logged in on Sunday.November 3, 2025
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
