How to become a noble in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy
Joining the noble career is not as easy as just finding a job.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
In The Sims 4: Royalty & Legacy, there’s a new active career: becoming a noble and leading a (somewhat) life of leisure. Your sim will work their way up to eventually ruling a kingdom, whilst navigating scandals, earning "favor," and spending a lot of time on the throne.
But, joining the noble career doesn’t take the usual linear path of choosing to ‘Find a Job’ on a phone or computer. No, that’s for commoners. To become a noble, there are a number of different ways to join, ranging in levels of difficulty, as well as possibly setting you back a Simoleon… or 3,000. It’s the best paid job in all the land though, so you’ll make your investment back in just five days. Here are all three ways to become a noble in The Sims 4 Royalty & Legacy:
- Research your noble legacy
- Find a high-ranked noble
- Buy a throne
How to become a noble in The Sims 4
Research noble legacy
This is a simple way to join the noble career path, and all you need is the book, "The Duchess Diaries: A History of Nobility". Fortunately you can find it on any bookshelf around Ondarion. If for some reason you can’t find it, you can also buy it for 20 simoleons from your bookshelf or on a computer like any other book.
Choose the option "Research Noble Legacy" and you’ll learn about the "fantastical drama of Duchess Dalina who was pressured to abdicate by her mother when she caused the Mice Rebellion by cooking too much grilled cheese, or the well-known Count Steven V who attempted to split the inheritance between his 27 children." Just a hint at the scandals that can be unleashed in Royalty & Legacy, and your ticket to the throne.
Find a high-ranked noble
Another way to become a noble is to find someone already excelling in the career. To determine who’s a high-ranked noble, you can access the Kingdom Manager in the top right of the Manage Worlds screen. Here, you’ll get a list of all the nobles in the kingdom, starting from the highest ranking.
Once you’ve figured out who is a high-ranked noble (level four or above), pay them a visit and select "Request Knighthood" under the "Friendly" interaction category. This option will be available immediately, but there’s also the option to "Attempt Introduction," which you might want to try first. It’s likely they won’t want to talk to you and if they don’t know you, they’re also unlikely to give you a knighthood. It takes a while to ingratiate yourself and with much easier options out there, I’d recommend leaving this one as a last resort. If you fancy a challenge, try increasing your Charisma and Swordsmanship skills and then just keep badgering them.
Buy a throne
Thrones are a new item in the Buy/Build mode for Royalty & Legacy and they’re also the key to becoming a noble. There’s two kinds; Majestic and Ornate, costing 2,500 and 3,000 Simoleons respectively. Once you’ve purchased one and placed it in your home, you interact with it and choose "Join Noble Career."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It’s as simple as that and, to be honest, you’re going to need the throne for a lot of your noble duties, so you’ll have to buy one eventually anyway. If you’re not ready to invest though, you can invite yourself into the home of one of the noble families in Ondarion and use their throne to join the career path.
How to inherit a noble title
A sneaky fourth option? Not quite. While you can bestow your noble title to members of your family from spouse to children (teen or older), they’ll need to be part of the noble career to be able to inherit it. Once they’ve joined the noble career though, they don’t have to rise in the ranks. All they have to do is wait for you to abdicate or pass away and they’ll inherit the noble career level you’ve worked so hard for.
If they have a higher title than the one they'd inherit, they’ll keep their current title instead. Or, if they’ve been promised a noble title from someone else that is higher, that will trump yours. Either way, you can join the career and do none of the work. If you don’t promise anyone your noble title and you lose it (say through extortion) any spouse or child living in the Kingdom and in the noble career can select the throne and "Claim Lost Career Rank."
How to get promoted in the Noble career
It’s also worth talking about how to get promoted in the noble career, which is also not as linear as usual progression. Your sim will still need to complete tasks and earn their ticks to reach promotion-ready status, but instead of it being automatic, you must select the throne and choose "Noble Promotion." From level three onwards, you can also choose to "Receive Promotion through Coronation Speech" or "Receive Promotion through Coronation Ceremony."
If you want to avoid the pomp, you can always just choose "Noble Promotion" and it’ll trigger immediately. Looking for an even quieter royal life? You can enable automatic career progression in the pack settings menu and if you qualify, it’ll happen at 7am.
Sims 4 cheats: Life hacks
Sims 3 cheats: Classic hacks
Sims 4 mods: Play your way
Sims 4 CC: Custom content
Project Rene: What we know
Games like The Sims: More to life
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.