Roblox's top experience Grow a Garden is shifting into a 'new era' and promises deeper farming after a series of disappointing updates: 'I hope the community can see this change as a positive attempt to keep the game fresh and enjoyable for everyone'

Grow a Garden, Roblox's most popular experience, has been rolling out weekly updates for as long as I can remember now, including everything from new pets to new seeds and events to keep you constantly farming. Recent events and updates, however, have been disappointing players, and it's clear that the team behind the gardening sim are starting to feel like the content is repetitive too.

In a message shared to the official Grow a Garden Discord server, the experience's creator, Jandel, shared an update on the future of the game and its update schedule in response to the disappointment voiced by players.

"I am sure everyone has felt like the last few weekly events have felt a bit repetitive, and same-same," they said "What we ultimately decided was that weekly events were just too hard to keep fresh and new. So I have decided that a new era of Grow a Garden is needed and the general idea is we will be adding more depth into the player farms."

What "more depth" means for the game is still a mystery, aside from the addition of an incubator that will increase egg hatching speed and fertiliser that will create mutant apples.. For the most part it sounds like the team are still working out what exactly this new era entails. Players have also been encouraged to share any features they'd like to see added in the Discord server.

In the same message, Jandel shared that Grow a Garden would still feature events, however the team "noticed people have become very critical of our events, and we think that's because we were neglecting other content we could add to the game like bug fixes and features". It wasn't too long ago that it was shared that Grow a Garden had taken on another team to work on events to try and freshen them up a bit.

As exciting as this new era sounds, the changes "won't all be in the game next week," Jandel said. Instead, expect them to appear over the course of a few weeks, which is a slower cadence than usual. So it could be a while before we are back in the golden age of Grow a Garden, but it at least sounds like the team is listening to what players are saying and trying to make necessary changes to keep it in its top spot.