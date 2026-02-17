Hytale is finally adding animal taming for its farming sim fans after its surprising absence at launch

Update 3 also adds sickles, overhauls climbing, improves combat, and more.

Hytale character holding a sack of animal food while walking beside their garden growing corn
(Image credit: Hypixel)

Hytale's rapid development push to launch earlier in January this year, mere months after finally regaining control of the project, inevitably left many things on the cutting room floor in the early access debut. Areas were boarded up with WIP signs, magic was absent, and, much to my surprise, farming was almost non-existent too.

Coming from Minecraft, as soon as I saw animals roaming around, I attempted to tame them. I tried using wheat, guessing their favourite foods, all to no avail. It turns out that I wasn't missing something obvious; it just wasn't a part of the game yet.

