Roblox's hot gardening game gets a crack squad dedicated to new events after players kicked up over old ones being 'rushed and not very inspired'

Grow a Garden, one of Roblox's most popular experiences, has addressed concerns from players regarding its last few updates on its Discord server. In a message shared to the announcement channel, developer Jandel said that "a lot of people have been critical of the last few updates," saying that they feel "rushed and not very inspired" resulting in a huge number of players requesting older updates be brought back, such as the Hungry Plant or the Bee event.

To combat these concerns, Grow a Garden has increased its team size and created two dedicated events teams so that they have "more than one week to create an event" and can work on two different events at the same time.

Jandel went on to share "we hope having two teams working on different events gives us more time to polish and create things that are unique and more time to work on cool new features." Hopefully this does make future events and updates more exciting than they have been—as much as I love the Prehistoric update and having dinosaurs roam around my yard.

The message isn't just an apology either, and there are quite a few features for players to get excited about. Firstly, Pet gifting has been reintroduced to the experience following its removal earlier this month. In the same message, Jandel shared the reason behind why this feature has taken so long to make its way back into the game, stating: "We actually had to completely rewrite our data backend to bring back Pet gifting. People were using an exploit to dupe pets, and we believe we have fixed that now. The good news is that this was the work that was required to allow for trading, so trading should be ready to go very soon."

A new feature is going to be introduced regarding Pets as well. Over the next week, a new machine will be available to put any level 100 Pets you have into it in return for unique mutations with "passives, buffs, and cosmetics." But if you're concerned about how slowly your pet is levelling up, don't worry, craftable and buyable XP boosts for your animals are being added to help you get ahold of those mutations too.