REPO's upcoming cosmetic update is much more than just funny hats and clothes: 'It has become way bigger and way crazier than we anticipated from the start'
It might not release for a while though.
REPO is gearing up to release its next update, the Cosmetic Update, and thanks to a shiny new video uploaded to the Semiwork YouTube channel, we've got a sneak peek into what exactly this launch will involve. It's easy to assume that the update will only contain new outfits and accessories for the Semibots given its title, but as it turns out, a lot more is coming as part of the Cosmetic Update, which is why it's taking a little longer to release.
In the video, Semiwork shared that the Cosmetic Update has "evolved", so to speak: "It has become way bigger and way crazier than we anticipated from the start." It then goes on to show a few of the items and features that will be dropping alongside the cosmetics we've already seen teased. Although no specific details were shared, it looks like we are getting some walkie-talkies, alongside a leaf blower, a robot you can use to revive your friends, and a magic staff which I'm sure will be incredibly straightforward to use and not cause any chaos amongst my friends at all.
New shops, alongside a visual overhaul of the existing gas station shop we've already got in the game, will be arriving too. Each of these will feature more to do, rather than just being a place where you can go and buy items, and apparently feature different items and more "hidden rooms" like the current gas station.
Semiwork also announced that they're working on localisation for the game, which is apparently a "big task" but is "very fundamental for the 1.0 release later this year".
So when it comes down to the actual cosmetics I'm sure we're all dying to see, it could be a while before we see a full wardrobe for our beloved Semibots yet. According to Semiwork, the update has a "steady foundation" but the team want to make sure that they get the appearance of the cosmetics right, rather than feeling like it has just been stuck on; they want it to feel "natural and integrated into the game in the best way possible."
As a result, there's no release date for the Cosmetic Update yet. As shared in the video, it's still being actively worked on so Semiwork doesn't feel confident in setting any sort of release window, let alone a date, especially given how much effort is going into making sure everything is perfect. But frankly, if we're one step closer to getting a little hat for our bots, I don't mind waiting.
