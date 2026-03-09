My favourite virtual co-working game has received its first content update, and the new minigame will no doubt derail my productivity for a bit

On-Together, the virtual co-working game I've spent an unreasonable amount of time within already this year, has rolled out its first "major" update for 2026. I didn't expect this sweet little focus game to receive many patches, but now it's got the first I can't wait to see what's in store for the next few.

The first feature is the addition of 14 new facial hair styles, which have been pretty sought after since the game launched in January. Although you do have a lot of options when it comes to customising your character, I can't lie, the facial hair options were severely lacking. You don't have to use your hard-earned tickets to unlock any of these options either, which is a major plus.

Some of the focus environments have been improved too, making them feel that bit more immersive so you can really lock in. For example, the secret cave area tucked behind the waterfall has been decorated, making it a more social place for you and your friends to go and work around its campfire. You can even use some conveniently placed barrels as chairs if you've got too many pals for the sofa.

In this cave, you'll also find a partially buried treasure chest which has been added as part of the update. You won't be able to unlock this treasure chest straight away either, instead you need to find keys by fishing in the water. I'm sure this won't have any sort of detrimental effects on me checking my tasks off my to-do list, because it's not like I already spend all my time fishing in On-Together.

So there's a reasonable amount of new content to enjoy without taking too much time away from the tasks you have to get done. I can't wait to see what future updates might bring too, especially if they're focussing on new customisation options and bringing a more life to each of the study environments.