My favourite virtual co-working game has received its first content update, and the new minigame will no doubt derail my productivity for a bit

Minigame, big distraction.

On-Together: Virtual Co-Working
(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

On-Together, the virtual co-working game I've spent an unreasonable amount of time within already this year, has rolled out its first "major" update for 2026. I didn't expect this sweet little focus game to receive many patches, but now it's got the first I can't wait to see what's in store for the next few.

The first feature is the addition of 14 new facial hair styles, which have been pretty sought after since the game launched in January. Although you do have a lot of options when it comes to customising your character, I can't lie, the facial hair options were severely lacking. You don't have to use your hard-earned tickets to unlock any of these options either, which is a major plus.

Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

