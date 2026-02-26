It's been 10 years since the release of Stardew Valley, and these are the 10 best updates the game has released in that time

It's been 10 years since Stardew Valley was released, which is hard to believe, but when you look back at the update log for the game as a whole. It certainly feels like we've been through a lot in that time. Going back to the original version makes you realise just how much has been added over the last decade, and I couldn't fathom going back to play the initial version and missing out on all the features we now know and love.

There's no denying that ConcernedApe always delivers when it comes to a content update, and even though they are pretty few and far between, the wait is always worth it. There's always such a significant amount of content added to the game to breathe more life into Pelican Town, but some features still feel like they added a little more than the rest. So, let's revisit Stardew's lengthy update history and narrow down the best of the best.

Divorce

(Image credit: ConcernedApe (modded by ApryllForever)

Starting off strong. Pelican Town is home to 12 marriage candidates currently, and before the 1.1 update in 2016, you had to be really certain in who you wanted to devote your time to, as leaving them wasn't an option if you changed your mind. Fortunately, this update introduced the ability to initiate a divorce, but for a price. Not only do you have to fork out 50,000g, but you'll also lose all of the hearts you worked so hard to gain with them.

From the moment you divorce them, they also refuse any gifts, so you can't exactly re-gain their trust either. It certainly sounds like a negative update on paper, but if you've had a change of heart and want to pursue a different love interest, it stops you from walking into a very awkward conversation in the Stardrop Saloon at least. And clears out any of the special rooms that get tacked onto your house the minute you're married (sorry, Sebastian).

Coffee

Aside from your stamina bar, your walk speed is one of the biggest burdens in Stardew Valley. So, the introduction of Coffee in the 1.1 update certainly helped. It's not a fix-all, but it grants the player a decent speed boost for just over a minute once consumed, which is the main appeal. If you're running around late at night and need to get to bed, chugging a coffee can be the boost you need to get home in time.

If you're looking to win over Harvey, then Coffee is your most efficient way to do so. He's the only character who absolutely adores the stuff, and since you can buy a cup for 300g in the Stardrop Saloon, you basically have a constant stream of loved gifts. My one word of advice is to get a coffee maker when you can, because that 300g purchase twice a week certainly adds up.

Multiplayer

After farming solo for so long, the addition of multiplayer in the 1.3 Update from 2018 felt groundbreaking. All of a sudden, your derelict farmyard could host three additional players, and boy, was it chaotic. Hard-earned funds were being spent without a word as to why, starting cabins littered the once organised farmyard, and there was an extreme lack of urgency from some players when it was bedtime. But it was a different level of fun from the solitary farming we were used to.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, multiplayer is still one of my favourite ways to play. Although I definitely appreciate the ability to have separate funds now, and there are plenty of features to help you organise your space a bit better, it's still as enjoyable now as it was back in 2018. If not more so now—I'm not starting an argument after someone spends my bag upgrade fund on something stupid like a visit to the Hat Mouse.

Night Market

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

Winter is one of the most boring seasons in any farming simulator—not just Stardew. You can't plant anything, and I can only spend so much time in the mines before I lose my marbles. So, the Night Market, a travelling festival which occurs between the 15th and 17th of Winter, certainly makes the season more exciting. This is a great opportunity to get ahold of some rare items, fish, and decor too, and is one of the events I look forward to most over Winter.

There are eight vendors at the Night Market, including the coveted Mermaid Boat, which links to Secret Note #15 if you've found it, and the fishing submarine, which lets you catch things like the Blobfish and the Midnight Squid. They aren't quite legendary fish, but they are worth catching if you want to fill out your collections book.

Four Corners Farm

Shortly after the release of multiplayer, the Four Corners Farm was introduced in 2019. This is the perfect layout for anyone looking to play with a group of friends as it designates one corner of the yard to each person. No more squabbling over land, thank goodness. With this layout, you get your own space with a starting cabin, and the best part is you don't even need four players to make the most of the space you're given.

In fact, you don't even need to have anyone else join your game to make use of this layout. If you just want to section off your farmyard without having to craft an obscene amount of fences, then you can. One corner for crops, one corner for animal grazing, one corner for buildings and your greenhouse, and one well-decorated corner for your humble abode. It's an organised farmer's dream.

Krobus as a roomie

Stardew Valley knows how to tug on your heartstrings when it comes to some of its characters, and Krobus is certainly one of the easier characters to get attached to. Over time, you can slowly befriend this sewer-dwelling creature, as long as you're willing to sacrifice all of your Void Eggs and diamonds, but unlike a marriage candidate, your relationship will never progress past a very strong friendship. However, if you are devoted to him despite all that, the 1.4 update lets you invite him to live in your house as a roommate, which I know excites a huge number of players.

When he moves in, he'll still do things a spouse would like, occasionally changing your wallpaper and flooring, alongside gifting you a Stardrop. But, he won't do any chores like feeding the animals. If you change your mind, you don't have to pay a divorce fee to get Krobus to leave, either, though he will stop talking to you and stop accepting any gifts, which is more devastating if you ask me.

Ginger Island

Just as you think you've done everything you can in Pelican Town, the world gets a little bit bigger thanks to the addition of Ginger Island in 2020. When I first stepped foot on those sandy shores, I was shocked at just how much space it added to the game. Even though it costs you 1,000g for a return trip, it's well worth it. Not only does this location add new items, currency, and plenty of puzzles for you to solve, it also gives you a new cabin and farmyard to work away on in case you're bored with your Grandpa's land.

It does take quite a bit of work to get there, though. Before you can access the island, you need to have completed all of the Community Centre Bundles and repaired the boat itself with Iridium bars, Hardwood, and Batteries. It's well worth it, though, for the sheer amount of additional content it introduced to the game.

Big Chest

The 1.6 update from 2024 was absolutely filled with fantastic new features, but the Big Chest was possibly the one I was the most unreasonably excited about. Storage in Stardew Valley feels more like a curse than a convenience sometimes, and the amount of time I've spent crafting new chests after returning from a trip to the mines or a forage is criminal. Luckily, the Big Chest came along in this update to change that, increasing the amount of items you can store from 36 to a whopping 70.

It's easy enough to craft too, requiring only 120 Wood and 2 Copper Bars. There's not really any excuse to craft small chests anymore because of it, and my farm organisation is certainly better off. You can even customise the colour of it, like you can with any other chest. It's just the perfect addition, and probably the feature I've gotten the most use out of since 1.6 was released.

Winter Outfits

One of the 1.6 updates has smaller changes, but for someone who has been playing for a while, it certainly feels like a big one. When you're so used to seeing the default appearance of your fellow townsfolk, especially if you don't use any mods, sometimes all it takes is a little winter outfit to make these characters feel more alive. Sure, for the most part, it's just a woolly jumper or big jacket, but it makes the seasonal change more exciting.

Raccoons

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Stardew Valley loves an odd side quest, and the giant tree stump to the south of your farm and next to Marnie's is one of my favourites. The pure elation I felt when I realised restoring this log would result in a family of raccoons moving in is something I don't think I've felt since Stardew released in the first place.

There are eight quests to work through in total, all requiring different items and unlocking a new raccoon for the family. It feels like the ultimate fetch quest, but will reward you with the "Good Neighbour" achievement and a new shop. Plus, you'll have warmth in your heart knowing you helped rehome a family of raccoons and that in itself is something to celebrate.