Minecraft's second drop of 2026 will feature an all-new underground biome, shaking up the caving experience we know and love

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Don't spend too long in the water though.

Minecraft Chaos Cubed
(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft has shared the first features of its next drop of 2026, before the first is even through the door. In the Minecraft Live March 2026 stream, the Chaos Cubed drop was revealed, and outside of its new blocks and mob, there's one significant feature coming which is bound to excite every explorer: the Sulfur caves.

This brand-new cave biome plans to shake up the caving experience as we know it. Rather than being met with pools of water and the occasional lava flow, you'll now have to avoid noxious poison pools which cause a dizzying effect if you get too close. What's especially devious is how the water just looks slightly off rather than something toxic you definitely shouldn't go for a swim in. Outside of these pools, two new block sets are being added as part of this biome too: cinnabar and sulfur.

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Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

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