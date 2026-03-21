Minecraft's second drop of 2026 will feature an all-new underground biome, shaking up the caving experience we know and love
Don't spend too long in the water though.
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Minecraft has shared the first features of its next drop of 2026, before the first is even through the door. In the Minecraft Live March 2026 stream, the Chaos Cubed drop was revealed, and outside of its new blocks and mob, there's one significant feature coming which is bound to excite every explorer: the Sulfur caves.
This brand-new cave biome plans to shake up the caving experience as we know it. Rather than being met with pools of water and the occasional lava flow, you'll now have to avoid noxious poison pools which cause a dizzying effect if you get too close. What's especially devious is how the water just looks slightly off rather than something toxic you definitely shouldn't go for a swim in. Outside of these pools, two new block sets are being added as part of this biome too: cinnabar and sulfur.
The Sulfur Caves look astounding too, with bright reds and yellows shaking up the regular grey stone we're so used to seeing. According to the Minecraft Live stream, real-life sulfur hot springs influenced the new biome's design, from the gas particles over the surface of the water to the vibrant colours.Article continues below
It's not caving without an abundance of enemies either, which is where the game's brand new mob, the Sulfur Cube, comes in. During the reveal, it was shared that this cube is the only mob within the game which has the ability to absorb blocks, its attributes changing depending on what's. For example, if it absorbs ice, it'll start to slide around, or turn into a ball-like block when consuming wood. The full extent of these attributes is yet to be revealed, but I'm looking forward to the fun of figuring it out for myself.
After the Caves and Cliffs update, I didn't believe there was a way to make the caves in Minecraft any better. They're already so large and overwhelming it makes an excursion for iron ore last more days than it needs to. But now, with the addition of the Sulfur caves, I can only imagine these adventures will last that little bit longer.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
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