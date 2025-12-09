How to get netherite horse armor in Minecraft

Horse armor isn't usually a top priority for Minecraft players, but given how strong netherite horse armor is, it's worth looking into at the very least. Netherite horse armor takes a significant amount of work, but it's well worth it. If you're bringing the same horse out each time you adventure, you'll want to keep it safe, and given the fact netherite is the strongest material in the game, it'll more than do the trick.

Unlike all other armor, netherite has no durability either, so you know that once you've made it, you probably won't have to again, which is a huge plus for the material. You can also equip it on any adult horse, including zombie horses, which come with their own added perk. So, if you're convinced to give the craft a go, here's how you can make it.

How to craft netherite horse armour in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

If you want to get ahold of netherite horse armor in Minecraft, you'll need a set of diamond horse armor first. Take the armor, a netherite ingot, and a netherite upgrade to a smithing table in order to craft the netherite horse armor.

When equipped to a horse, this will provide 19 armor points, 3 armor toughness, and 10% knockback resistance. When equipped with a zombie horse instead, it'll also prevent them from burning in sunlight, which is a cool addition, as it's understandably pretty heartbreaking to watch your horse go up in flames .

If you're still stuck on where to get the materials you need, it's time for a trip to the Nether. You can find netherite upgrades in Bastions; large derelict castle-like buildings dotted throughout the Nether, but they are quite rare. It certainly doesn't help that they tend to be littered with Piglins and Piglin Brutes either, but given the high-quality loot they hide, it's no surprise they're so heavily guarded.

Netherite ingots require a little more crafting than exploring, at least. You need four gold ingots and four netherite scraps to craft a single ingot. While you can find gold in the overworld, which certainly makes the job feel slightly easier, netherite scraps have to be smelted down from ancient debris found in the Nether. If you're particularly lucky, they do also spawn in Bastion chests, but again, sometimes it's better to play it safe and craft it where you can in case you don't have the keep inventory option switched on.