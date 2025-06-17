If you're bored of travelling by foot, knowing how to craft a saddle in Minecraft is the key to getting around a lot faster. Whether you've managed to tame a horse, donkey, or settled for a pig, having a saddle is essential. Thanks to the Chase the Skies update, it's easier than ever to get a hold of a saddle since you no longer have to run around looking for one.

Instead, you can cobble together your own with a few materials you're bound to have in surplus early on. You won't even have to find rogue items like slime balls to complete the craft like you used to have to with leads. Here's what you need to have on hand if you want to craft a saddle in your game.

How to craft a saddle in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

You need the following materials to craft a saddle in Minecraft:

3 x Leather

1 x Iron ingot

Place the iron ingot in the middle column of the bottom row, and a leather to the left and right. Stick one leather on top of the ingot in the middle row, and you'll be able to snag your new saddle from the crafted slot. Given how challenging it used to be to find a saddle, this seems like an incredibly easy crafting recipe for such an elusive item. Not that I'm complaining.

In addition, if you want to remove your saddle from whichever animal or mob you've attached it to, all you need is a pair of shears. Interact with the saddle, and it'll pop off for you to collect and store ready for your next companion. One thing to remember is that a Happy Ghast cannot be ridden with a saddle. Instead, you need to craft a harness which is an entirely different crafting recipe.