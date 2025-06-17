How to craft a saddle in Minecraft
Becoming a cowboy just got a whole lot easier.
If you're bored of travelling by foot, knowing how to craft a saddle in Minecraft is the key to getting around a lot faster. Whether you've managed to tame a horse, donkey, or settled for a pig, having a saddle is essential. Thanks to the Chase the Skies update, it's easier than ever to get a hold of a saddle since you no longer have to run around looking for one.
Instead, you can cobble together your own with a few materials you're bound to have in surplus early on. You won't even have to find rogue items like slime balls to complete the craft like you used to have to with leads. Here's what you need to have on hand if you want to craft a saddle in your game.
How to craft a saddle in Minecraft
You need the following materials to craft a saddle in Minecraft:
- 3 x Leather
- 1 x Iron ingot
Place the iron ingot in the middle column of the bottom row, and a leather to the left and right. Stick one leather on top of the ingot in the middle row, and you'll be able to snag your new saddle from the crafted slot. Given how challenging it used to be to find a saddle, this seems like an incredibly easy crafting recipe for such an elusive item. Not that I'm complaining.
In addition, if you want to remove your saddle from whichever animal or mob you've attached it to, all you need is a pair of shears. Interact with the saddle, and it'll pop off for you to collect and store ready for your next companion. One thing to remember is that a Happy Ghast cannot be ridden with a saddle. Instead, you need to craft a harness which is an entirely different crafting recipe.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.