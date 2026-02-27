Jump to:

I went on a serious cottagecore Stardew Valley mod hunt and now I've got the cozy farm of my dreams for my next save

Guides
By published

Paint the town green with a curated list of Stardew Valley downloads.

Stardew Valley farm with a redheaded farmer standing in front of her home. Everything is modded - covered in foliaged and has a woodsy theme.
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)
Jump to:

It's been a decade since Stardew Valley continued a farming life obsession that started with Harvest Moon in my childhood, and I never seem to stay away for long. That's partially thanks to ConcernedApe's endless cycle of updates, and partially because the Stardew Valley mod scene is filled with talented fans determined to keep their hooks in me somehow.

Get her look

Stardew Valley modded character with a flowy cloak and flower crown

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

📌 Fashion Sense
Yeon Yi's Hairstyles: Short & long AIO
Grace's Farm Clothing: Must-have
Rat's Flower Crowns: Earthy royalty
Traveller's Attire: A perfect, flowy hood

If you want to try some of my favorites, here's every Stardew Valley mod I'm using for a cozy cottagecore playthrough.

Required mods

Stardew Valley mods to start your cottagecore farm

Our in-depth guide on how to install Stardew Valley mods can walk you through the basics of downloading and installing mods, but here are the foundational ones you'll need for this cottagecore collection.

If you want to download all the same mods, you'll need:

I recommend a few other popular Stardew mods, too. These are optional tools I used to change outfits and add a little more flexibility to farm customization.

Additionally, I suggest using Automate, Lookup Anything, UI Info Suite 2, and Generic Mod Config Menu for a few more quality of life changes. The Stardrop mod manager is also pretty handy—I can't be trusted to place so many files in the right folders when I'm on a download spree.

Cottagecore Stardew Valley mods for buildings and maps

Stardew Valley farmer sitting in a cottagecore themed home made to match with mods

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Building and map mods for a solid foundation

All of my Stardew Valley mod sprees begin with a map, and once I've found that I know I'm in business. This time, I wanted something with plenty of nature woven in between my fields and livestock buildings.

That's why I opted for the Velvet Veil Farm by Calimistra on Nexus—I love the asymmetrical layout, waterfall features, and relaxing view. Consider it, and the other mods in this section, the foundation for everything else on my list.

And a few extra Stardew mods for finishing touches

I tend to shy away from the more pinky, bright cottagecore designs in favor of woodsy textures and natural greens. That's where DaisyNiko's Earth Recolour helped pull it all together and tone down some of the Valley's brightly-colored details.

Then I used Decorative Bushes and More Grass, because, when given the option, I will always choose to surround myself with plants and disappear into the forest.

Stardew Valley cottagecore furniture mods

Stardew Valley outdoors with crops and livestock modded

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

There's tons of fan-made furniture and other goodies out there, and if you aren't careful, your download folder quickly grows into a mess of unused clutter and mod compatibility issues. I tried to keep it simple, only downloading furniture and decor I knew would fit my woodsy, cottagecore needs.

I've divided the list into sections for interior design and outdoor decor, but you'll find some mods include items that work anywhere.

Interior Stardew Valley mods

Outdoor Stardew Valley mods

More Stardew Valley cottagecore mods

Stardew Valley mods Stardew Valley cheatsStardew Valley multiplayer Games like Stardew ValleyBest indie games

Stardew Valley mods: Custom farming
Stardew Valley cheats: Farm faster
Stardew Valley multiplayer: Co-op farming
Games like Stardew Valley: More life sims
Best indie games: Independent excellence

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top