I went on a serious cottagecore Stardew Valley mod hunt and now I've got the cozy farm of my dreams for my next save

It's been a decade since Stardew Valley continued a farming life obsession that started with Harvest Moon in my childhood, and I never seem to stay away for long. That's partially thanks to ConcernedApe's endless cycle of updates, and partially because the Stardew Valley mod scene is filled with talented fans determined to keep their hooks in me somehow.

And now we've got the Stardew Valley 1.7 update on the way, so I'm using this as an excuse to start the process all over again for a more themed approach that sticks to cottagecore Stardew Valley mods. After hours of browsing and troubleshooting, I've finally assembled a collection that plays nice with the farming sim's current version and nails the classy, earthy vibe I love so much.

If you want to try some of my favorites, here's every Stardew Valley mod I'm using for a cozy cottagecore playthrough.

Required mods

Stardew Valley mods to start your cottagecore farm

Our in-depth guide on how to install Stardew Valley mods can walk you through the basics of downloading and installing mods, but here are the foundational ones you'll need for this cottagecore collection.

If you want to download all the same mods, you'll need:

I recommend a few other popular Stardew mods, too. These are optional tools I used to change outfits and add a little more flexibility to farm customization.

Additionally, I suggest using Automate, Lookup Anything, UI Info Suite 2, and Generic Mod Config Menu for a few more quality of life changes. The Stardrop mod manager is also pretty handy—I can't be trusted to place so many files in the right folders when I'm on a download spree.

Cottagecore Stardew Valley mods for buildings and maps

Building and map mods for a solid foundation

All of my Stardew Valley mod sprees begin with a map, and once I've found that I know I'm in business. This time, I wanted something with plenty of nature woven in between my fields and livestock buildings.

That's why I opted for the Velvet Veil Farm by Calimistra on Nexus—I love the asymmetrical layout, waterfall features, and relaxing view. Consider it, and the other mods in this section, the foundation for everything else on my list.

Velvet Veil Farm by calimistra My favorite map mod for both form and function. The pathing layout is thoughtful, there's plenty of work space, and it's filled with natural fixtures throughout. Covehn's Cozy Farmhouse by covehn My vanilla farmhouses always feel a bit too empty and open. This mod tightens up on the extra space and turns your home into a far more cozier cottage. Ash's Cellar Redesign by Tortart Ash's redesign was the perfect solution for adding a little extra space in the cellar after consolidating the main floor. Italian Countryside Buildings by Latteholn These tiny dwellings look like nature is trying to reclaim them, and that's exactly the vibe I want for my pastoral playthrough. Millnificent by Molenfeuer I opted for a Mill from this mod to add a little variance to my farm's textures. The Kupfi reskin was the perfect contrast in my sea of green. Workshop Farm Building by omena007 An adorable farm building that complies with my cottagecore needs and consolidates crafting in a central location.

And a few extra Stardew mods for finishing touches

I tend to shy away from the more pinky, bright cottagecore designs in favor of woodsy textures and natural greens. That's where DaisyNiko's Earth Recolour helped pull it all together and tone down some of the Valley's brightly-colored details.

Then I used Decorative Bushes and More Grass, because, when given the option, I will always choose to surround myself with plants and disappear into the forest.

Stardew Valley cottagecore furniture mods

There's tons of fan-made furniture and other goodies out there, and if you aren't careful, your download folder quickly grows into a mess of unused clutter and mod compatibility issues. I tried to keep it simple, only downloading furniture and decor I knew would fit my woodsy, cottagecore needs.

I've divided the list into sections for interior design and outdoor decor, but you'll find some mods include items that work anywhere.

