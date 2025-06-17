The Happy Ghast is the best way to cover large amounts of distance in Minecraft without draining your hunger, or having to craft a saddle and tame a horse. But, you do need to know how to craft a harness if you want to climb aboard one of these mobs, which can be pretty confusing if you haven't come across the recipe before.

Fortunately, the materials you need to craft a harness are pretty easy to come by and wont take too long to gather. You'll even be able to customise your harness with dye, so you won't have to worry about you and your friends confusing your ghasts. One harness seats four players too, giving you more than enough space for everyone to journey together. Here's what you need to craft a harness.

How to craft a harness in Minecraft

You need the following materials to craft a harness:

3x Leather

2x Glass

1x Wool

For the actual recipe itself, you'll want to:

Place three leather in the top row at a craft table Put two glass in the left and right boxes of the middle row Slot the wool in the middle of the middle row

Voila, you've crafted a harness . To make the process even easier, it doesn't matter what colour wool you use either. Whatever you have tucked away in a chest is fine, but it will change the colour of sections of the harness which is worth keeping in mind. You can also remove a harness at any time with shears.



If you end up crafting a harness with a colour you don't particularly like, don't worry. You can change the colour of it at any point with dye. Pop your chosen colour next to your harness in a crafting table, and you'll change the colour of the outside of the harness. You can also pre-dye the wool you're going to use before you craft one too. If a Happy Ghast doesn't have a harness attached, they will follow whichever player is holding one.