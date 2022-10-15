Minecraft camels: what we know about our upcoming desert pals

Hop on up here and join us for a Minecraft camel tour. While the Minecraft 1.20 update is still out on the horizon, we've got an oasis of info on the newest cute and derpy mob.

As you may have guessed, the next upcoming mob will populate Minecraft's deserts, giving some life and diversity to the endless hills of sand and occasional cactus. Even better, they're absolutely adorable and the perfect floppy-eared companion to choose for your latest build. Here's what we know about the Minecraft camel as it makes its way towards release.

What do Minecraft camels do?

Meandering around the sands of the desert and clustering in desert villages, the new camel will join the exclusive—and small—family of desert dwelling mobs. But more than just hanging out as four legged scenery, the camel will be in a few other exclusive clubs. While the cutest club it joins with release may be animals that can sit, there are a few other more important things the camel brings to the table.

While joining animals like the horse, pig, and llama as an animal you can ride, what's even cooler is that the camel is the first animal in Minecraft that you can ride with a friend. Based on their unique size and real life capacity for multiple riders, the Minecraft camel is going to let you bring a pal along to ride with you. Perfect for those long sightseeing expeditions, or just bringing back your latest mining haul with a buddy.

We also know that the camel is going to have a "unique riding experience" and will be able to dash horizontally across ravines or rivers instead of having a high vertical jump like the horses. While mounted, Mojang says that certain mobs won't be able to reach you to attack, making them great desert battle mounts.

So lets recap what we know about our new camel buddies:

(Image credit: Mojang)