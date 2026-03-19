How to craft and use a golden dandelion in Minecraft

Minecraft's Tiny Takeover unleashed a horde of adorable reskins for its baby mobs, but as is the way with all mobs in Minecraft, they all grow up eventually. You won't be able to enjoy the cutesy appearance of every creature forever, but thanks to the golden dandelion, you can stunt the growth of a handful of critters to make the most of their new look.

Unlike a lot of flowers and vegetation in Minecraft, you can't find the golden dandelion in the overworld. Instead, you'll need to know how to craft a golden dandelion and make one from scratch, and unfortunately, it's not exactly an easy craft. Here's what you need to do should you want to keep your precious babies young forever.

How to craft a golden dandelion in Minecraft

(Image credit: Mojang)

To craft a golden dandelion, you need the following materials:

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1x Dandelion

8x Gold nuggets

Place the dandelion in the centre of the crafting table and surround it with gold nuggets. It feels like a bit of a waste if you're not too fussed on keeping your animals young, but there are some alternative uses for the golden dandelion too.

For example, you can use the flower as decoration by planting it on grass or dirt, or you can place them in flower pots should you want to keep them safe in your base. You can also use the golden dandelion like a regular dandelion to create yellow dye. If you're particularly short on materials, there's a chance that you might find a wandering trader selling a golden dandelion for two emeralds as well.

How to use a golden dandelion in Minecraft

To use a golden dandelion you need to feed it to a baby animal, as you would seeds or wheat, by holding the flower in your hand and using right mouse button to feed. If you've used it successfully, the dandelion will disappear from your inventory and show downward-moving particles. The effects of the golden dandelion will also last 20 minutes, keeping your beloved baby animals younger for longer so you can keep admiring them.

If you use a second golden dandelion on a mob though, it'll remove the effect entirely and the aging process will return to normal. Instead of downward-moving particles, this visual effect will travel upwards to show that you've set the creatures aging back to normal.

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The only downside to this flower is the fact that they are limited in what you can use them on. While you'll be able to make the most of baby animals, any undead mobs like zombies, husks, gurgles or zombie villagers will age at the normal pace. The same applies to baby piglins and baby villagers, but any of the cutesy creatures can be kept young.