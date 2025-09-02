Minecraft Copper Age update: everything you need to know about the 3rd drop of the year

Minecraft is gearing up for its third drop of the year, which we now know is called "The Copper Age." Much like the last two updates from this year, Spring to Life and Chase the Skies, a significant amount of content is being added including a new mob. If you haven't been testing any of the new features in Bedrock, then there's a lot to learn about what's coming.

Fortunately, a lot of this update revolves around getting your base neat and tidy. Rather than giving you another creature like the happy ghast to take you soaring through the air, the contents of the Copper Age will keep you well and truly grounded. Here's everything you need to know about the next Minecraft update.

Currently, there is no release date for the Copper Age update. As the name for the drop has only just been revealed, it could be a while before we see it roll out. With that said, if it's anything like the Chase the Skies drop, there's a chance it could come out as early as one month from now.

Plus, the Copper Age drop marks the third update of the year, so if we assume a fourth is coming in Winter, it would make sense for the Copper Age to roll out over the next month. It's worth keeping an eye on the official Minecraft blog just in case a release date does suddenly pop up.

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

The Copper Age drop is all about bringing new purpose to a material that has already been in the game for years: copper. You'll be able to use copper to craft weapons and armour, as well as horse armour. Copper's durability falls between stone and iron, and if you need some gear in a pinch copper is a lot easier to find than iron.

In terms of entirely new content though, the most significant addition coming in this drop is the copper golem. This handy mob was originally showcased during Minecon Live in 2021, but didn't win the mob vote so didn't earn a place in the game. Now though, its features and functions have been reimagined to make it the perfect companion for any adventurer.

Copper golems are capable of opening and removing items from new copper chests, and carrying them back to your base to sort into your regular chests. If you're the type of player to just toss whatever items you've got kicking about your inventory into a chest before you head out on an expedition, having a copper golem about will save you a lot of stress.

These critters can be easily summoned too. All you have to do is place a carved pumpkin on top of a copper block, and you'll have yourself a little friend. There is a downside though, as copper doesn't last forever. Over time, your copper golem will oxidise and eventually freeze into a statue. You can either keep this as a piece of decor around your base, or use wax to bring it back to life. The same applies to any copper decor you've got around your base: It'll oxidise and change colour over time, so you'll want to keep on top of its maintenance. Unless you like the look, of course.

To coincide with the organisation skills of the copper golem and the new decor being added, Minecraft is finally introducing shelves as part of this update too so you can display the items you gather in your base, similar to picture frames. Except, a lot easier to grab and go since you can easily swap whatever item is in your hotbar to grab something from the display instead.

You'll be able to craft shelves from all sorts of different woods as well, like cherry and warped, to suit whatever aesthetic you're going for. A single shelf unit can display up to three items, but you can connect multiple shelves to display more, and even go as far as powering them with redstone which lets you swap up to nine items at once for all those moments your friends start leaving on an expedition before you've managed to clear your inventory.