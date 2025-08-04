Huge news for base organisers and decorators, Minecraft's next drop will add shelves

In a recent snapshot shared to the Minecraft website, a couple of new features for the game's next drop have been revealed. Much like the Copper Golem, one of these additions is also designed to make organising your base a lot more convenient.

Rather than sifting through a room of chests, you'll now be able to craft shelves to display your items, which is huge news for anyone who runs into their base, fills their pockets, and immediately leaves again. Or, those who just want to make their house feel a bit more like a home rather than relying on paintings to decorate the walls.

Each shelf "block" can hold three items to start, and from the screenshot featured on the blog post, it looks like these can be crafted out of numerous materials too. So, don't worry, you'll be able to craft a shelf to suit the aesthetic of your base. Whether that's cherry wood holding your tools, or spruce wood holding all the monster parts you've collected from night time adventures.

You can also power these shelves with redstone, which opens up a few more functions for you to utilise. When interacting with a powered shelf, you'll be able to swap out all three items at once rather than individually. Powered shelves next to each other will also connect to form much longer shelves, and yes, you'll be able to swap out all of these items at once with a single button press too.

A new function for Copper Golems was also revealed, but there's less of an emphasis on organisation and more on decoration. Over time, your Golem will oxidise, and once they reach the maximum oxidation level they will turn into statues for you to decorate your base with.

There are four poses your golem could hold for the rest of time too which yes, you can change if you interact with it. If you want to get a little more work out of them though, and you need the extra pair of hands sorting your chests, you can wax them to bring them back to life.

Unfortunately, we still don't have a name or a release date for this drop. Although the new features are available for testing within Bedrock Edition, I imagine it will still be a while before we see them added to the game. If you're a Java player, these features will be coming to test soon, too.