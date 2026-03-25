How multiplayer works in Slay the Spire 2

After learning the singleplayer basics of cardslinging your way up the tower, it's time to learn how Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer works. It's not that complicated, really, but I didn't expect the deckbuilding roguelite to add co-op to begin with, so I had trouble seeing Mega Crit's initial vision. It's as clear as day now.

I've been having blast deckbuilding and doodling with friends, and am happy to report multiplayer isn't some unfamiliar departure from solo spire runs. If you're ready to team up and give it a go, I've got a breakdown on how Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer works, including how to start a co-op game and system changes.

How to start a Slay the Spire 2 co-op game

(Image credit: Mega Crit)

You start a Slay the Spire 2 co-op game by having one Host player create a multiplayer save, and then up to three other players can join through the main menu. The Host must be Steam friends with everyone joining; there are no password protected lobbies or matchmaking queues.

Article continues below

There's no local co-op either, but I'm trying to stay optimistic on that front since it's in early access. Anyway, setting up a Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer game takes just a few steps.

Setting up a co-op save

Choose a save profile with the character you would like to use unlocked Select 'Multiplayer' from the main menu One player will select 'Host' and setup a lobby; others click 'Join' Everyone chooses a character to play (yes, you can all be The Silent)

That's all there is to it for getting started, but Slay the Spire 2 plays a tad different in co-op mode. It's not overly complicated, but there are a few details to keep in mind for maintaining your multiplayer saves and how some mechanics change.

How do Slay the Spire 2 co-op save files work?

(Image credit: Mega Crit)

Before starting a new climb to the top, I suggest a quick skim over how Slay the Spire 2 co-op save files work. Some are obvious details, sure, but I learned the hard way you can't sub other players in to fill an abandoned spot midway through a campaign.

Save files: Profiles, hosting, and parties

Every player has (3) profiles, each can host (1) campaign at a time

New profiles only have access to Ironclad and must unlock the rest again

The Host owns the save; it's tied to their respective profile

owns the save; it's tied to their respective profile You'll have to abandon the save to host another game with new players

All players must be present from the beginning; you cannot add a player later

You can quit at any time, but all players must be present to continue playing

How does Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer work?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit) (Image credit: Mega Crit)

It's easiest to think of Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer campaigns in terms of any traditional RPG party: You're a group of individuals moving as a unit, a team. You'll have decisions to make together (like do we go right, or left?), but you'll all have your own inventory, gold stash, and personal choices to make.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's the big picture, but here are more granular Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer rules:

Battle mechanics: Enemies, Energy, and rewards

Enemy stats scale and change based on your party size

Enemy attacks hit the entire party

Energy is not shared between players; everyone has their own pool

is not shared between players; everyone has their own pool Players can spend their Energy at any time during the party's turn

All players must select 'End Turn' for the match to continue

On death , players are revived after the battle if the party wins

, players are revived after the battle if the party wins Loot is (relics, items, gold, cards) not shared; everyone gets their own

is (relics, items, gold, cards) not shared; everyone gets their own Special multiplayer cards also appear while playing in co-op

Map mechanics: Ancients, relics, and events

Everyone has their own, separate inventory for relics, items, cards, and gold

Players can agree on the same path, or disagree and let RNG decide

Ancients give every player their own random options and let them choose

give every player their own random options and let them choose Random events also let players make different choices with different outcomes

also let players make different choices with different outcomes Campfires add the option to Mend (restore 30% of one ally's HP)

add the option to (restore 30% of one ally's HP) The Shopkeeper offers different items, cards, and prices to each player

offers different items, cards, and prices to each player Treasure Chests have one reward per player; players pick which they want If two players pick the same reward, RNG decides who gets what

have one reward per player; players pick which they want

How does Ascension work in Slay the Spire 2 multiplayer?

Slay the Spire 2's multiplayer Ascension progression is separate from any additional modifiers you've unlocked per character in singleplayer. You'll have to start from scratch, but unlocking Ascension levels in multiplayer works the same way: Beat all three acts (but in a team of 2-4).

Multiplayer Ascension