Grow a Garden has added new pets, mutations, and a seed even better than the Candy Blossom as part of its newest update

Grow a Garden, Roblox's most popular farming experience, rolled out its Prehistoric Update on July 5, adding new events, pets, and plants to get stuck into. Alongside its new additions, a number of quality of life changes have been made, such as the ability to shovel sprinklers and expand your pets inventory size. Unfortunately though, no changes have been made to players' ability to steal from your garden, so that's something you'll still have to keep an eye out for.

But if you're bored of the summer seeds you've spent the last few weeks growing, you'll be happy to know that eight new seeds have been added, including Bone Blossom, Fossilight, and the Horned Dinoshroom. The Ancient Seed Pack has been released hand-in-hand, with six new seeds inside to collect. A Prehistoric Quest is also available to complete in the centre of the yard, giving you the chance to unlock a seed "even better than" the coveted Candy Blossom, which frankly, I didn't think was possible.

These quests will see you through the week alongside your daily quests, giving you even more work to do each day. From what I've seen, the Prehistoric Quests are a bit more challenging than the dailies, and you'll need to have slightly more expensive crops already grown and available to harvest in your garden. But, the rewards include things like Pet Eggs, Seed Packs and even Dino Crates filled with themed cosmetics to decorate your space with, which make the hard work worth it.

Two travelling merchants will also make their way to the garden, the Summer Merchant, perfect for anyone who might've missed out on any of the rarer summer seeds, and the Honey Merchant. If you want to get a hold of some Bee Eggs to hatch yourself some new pets, then this might be your best opportunity.

Speaking of pets, you'll also be able to exchange your current pets in the hopes of getting a Dino Egg from the vendor in the middle of the map too. There's no way to guarantee which egg you'll get in exchange for your pets, so it's not worth trading in your pride and joy, but if you do have a stash of pets you're not sure what to do with then this saves you selling them. The rarer the pet, the more likely you are to get a Dino Egg and hatch something like a T-Rex or Brontosaurus. Otherwise, you might just walk away with a random egg and have to pray you didn't make an unnecessary sacrifice.