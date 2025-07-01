How to get bees in Grow a Garden and what they do

Alongside growing various plants, fruits, and vegetables in Grow a Garden, you'll also be able to raise and keep a huge number of pets. These range from your average cat and dog, all the way to seasonal critters like crabs and seagulls. One of the newest additions to the mix is the bee, which is a fantastic helper around your plot and can give your plants some pretty funky mutations.

Bees can be surprisingly challenging to get a hold of. Unlike the vast majority of pets in Grow a Garden, you can't get them as random hatches from most of the eggs available at the Pet Egg Shop. Instead, you need a very specific egg to get a bee on your plot. That said, their traits make all the hard work well worth it. Here's what you need to know to get one of these perfect pollinators.

How to get bees in Grow a Garden

The key to getting a bee in Grow a Garden is first getting a hold of a Bee Egg. You can purchase these from the Pet Egg Shop, but they only have a 6% chance of appearing there each time the shop resets and cost an eye-watering 30,000,000 Sheckles. Or, alternatively, 129 Robux.

If you're taking part in the Bizzy Bee Event, you can also purchase a Bee Egg from the Honey Shop for 18 tokens, but if you're trying to get one outside of this event, you should just ignore this option. It won't be available otherwise, and saving up your money is much safer.

When you've purchased a Bee Egg, place it anywhere on your farm and it will begin the hatching process. In total, it takes four hours and 10 minutes to hatch and, similarly to other pet eggs, there are a few variations of bee you can end up with. The following table lists each one, alongside the chance you have to hatch it. Each variation has a slightly different function, but all except the Bear Bee will add the pollinated mutation to your plants.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bee type Chance of hatching Bee 65% Honey Bee 25% Bear Bee 5% Petal Bee 4% Queen Bee 1%

What do bees do in Grow a Garden?

If you hatch a Bee or Honey Bee, every 25 minutes they will fly to some of your crops and add the pollinated mutation, which increases their value slightly. The only difference is that the cooldown for a Honey Bee's ability to pollinate is shorter than the standard Bee. The Petal Bee and Queen Bee will also apply the pollinated mutation.



The Bear Bee, however, is completely different. It will attempt to add the pollinated mutation to your plants every 25 minutes, but since it's not actually a Bee (it is quite literally just a bear in a bee outfit) it will fail to do so and add the Honey Glazed mutation instead. Which is definitely just as important as the function of every other bee, if you ask me, since it also increases the value of your crops and at the end of the day making money is the main goal.