Minecraft's first drop of 2026 is bound to roll out any week now, unleashing an entire zoo of new baby skins for both passive and hostile mobs. But, while I've been getting far too excited over the new look for these beloved creatures, I've completely missed an integral item being added to the game, which was announced in the first few updates we received on the drop: the Golden Dandelion.

On paper it doesn't sound like much, but this craftable flower was announced in the "Babies gone feral" blog post, and is the key to pausing the aging of your beloved baby animals. So, if you want to admire them for that little bit longer rather than see them grow into the form we're used to, you'll want a chest full of these bad boys (which I fully intend on having in my base given how much I already adore these new redesigns).

