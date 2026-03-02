Minecraft's first drop of 2026 is bound to roll out any week now, unleashing an entire zoo of new baby skins for both passive and hostile mobs. But, while I've been getting far too excited over the new look for these beloved creatures, I've completely missed an integral item being added to the game, which was announced in the first few updates we received on the drop: the Golden Dandelion.

On paper it doesn't sound like much, but this craftable flower was announced in the "Babies gone feral" blog post, and is the key to pausing the aging of your beloved baby animals. So, if you want to admire them for that little bit longer rather than see them grow into the form we're used to, you'll want a chest full of these bad boys (which I fully intend on having in my base given how much I already adore these new redesigns).

To make the most of its effects, you need to feed the flower to the baby animal. This will last for around 20 minutes, or until you feed another dandelion to the same mob which resumes the aging process instantly. They aren't particularly easy to make either, requiring eight Gold Nuggets per Dandelion, but if you're committed to stopping anyone from growing up, it's worth wasting the resources.

However, the Dandelion can't be used on everyone. All the baby animals can be kept young, but for undead mobs, piglins, or baby villagers, they won't be able to consume the flower and will have to grow naturally, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as having a horde of baby villagers running around at night sounds a bit like nightmare material.

The Golden Dandelion, alongside all of the features shown in the upcoming drop, are currently available to test in both Bedrock and Java. Since we still don't have a release date for the drop, this might be your best bet in getting acquainted with the new mob styles too. But hopefully, if the drop schedule follows the same pattern as last year, we'll receive some sort of update on when we can expect it to roll out in the coming weeks. I'm still counting down the days.