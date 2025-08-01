All Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades and when you can expect Tier 3 tools

One of your main forms of progression in Grounded 2 is crafting new Omni-Tool upgrades, since these dictate what materials you can break down. You'll need Omni-Shovel 2 to dig up certain treasures, for example, or Omni-Hammer 2 to smash various sweets. These new materials, in turn, allow you to make more powerful gear and handy items for your base.

Getting the first few upgrades is easy enough once you know what to look for, but Omni-Tool Tier 3 upgrades are a big roadblock right now. Below, I'll go over everything you need to know about upgrading your Omni-Tool and what's up with those Tier 3 upgrades.

You can actually also customise your Omni-Tool and SCA.B2K, which I didn't discover until a few hours in. At least in early access, I've only found one customisation station, and it's inside the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost.

All Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

You need to visit a Ranger Outpost to upgrade your Omni-Tool, like the one you're introduced to in the Snackbar region. Head inside and interact with the terminal to upgrade your tools using specific materials and Real Science points, which you'll earn from completing challenges or collecting pink glowing orbs.

Here's what you need for each upgrade so far, and we'll add the rest when they become available:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tool Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Omni-Axe Unlocked by default 2k Science, 2x roach chunks, 2x blueberry leather ??? ??? ??? Omni-Hammer 350 Science, 2x pebblets, 1x sap 2k Science, 1x ladybug head, 3x lingonberry leather ??? ??? ??? Omni-Shovel 350 Science, 1x grass seed, 2x sprigs 3,000 Science, 1x northern scorpion stinger, 2x pine needles ??? N/A N/A Omni-Wrench 1k Science, 2x red ant parts, 2x clay ??? ??? N/A N/A

When are Tier 3 Omni-Tool upgrades coming to Grounded 2?

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

With Grounded 2 in early access, the highest upgrade you can currently get for the Omni-Tool is Tier 2 for the axe, shovel, and hammer, and Tier 1 wrench. It's annoying because you need Omni-Hammer 3 to smash the shells required to craft a full set of Snail Shell armour, one of the best armour sets in the game right now, though you can still find enough shell fragments in chests to craft one or two pieces.

If you look at Tier 3 upgrades, you'll simply see "???" for some of the material costs, which basically means those materials aren't in the game right now. In other words, Tier 3 upgrades aren't yet available, but they'll be added throughout the early access period, along with the rest of the upgrades and the materials they'll be used to harvest.

According to the updated roadmap, these upgrades are planned for the following updates: