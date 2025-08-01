While most bugs in Grounded 2 are out for your blood, and are easy enough to beat (at least in theory: whack 'em hard enough), the humble snail is different. When you get up close to a snail, or if you've already gone in for a killing blow, they will hide in their shells and become completely immune. So, you'll have to get creative when figuring out how to kill snails in Grounded 2.

I hate having to kill a peaceful, docile creature, but garden snails have some valuable drops in Grounded 2: their slime can be used in lingonberry bandages, their meat in mushcargot, and their eyestalks and shell fragments to create one of the best armour sets in the game.

However, it's worth pointing out that when you kill a snail, its shell will fall off and become harvestable for snail fragments. The only issue is that you'll need an Omni-Hammer 3 to smash snail shells, and the highest Omni-Tool upgrades you can get right now are Tier 2.

How to kill snails in Grounded 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Unfortunately, the best way to kill a snail in Grounded 2 is to attack it, dealing damage but sending it into its shell, then taking a few steps back and waiting for it to pop back out, and repeating this process until you've killed it. It's a lot of waiting around. However, I've found some tricks that can help make it easier:

Use a charged shot from a bow . Since you can attack from range with a bow, you don't have to worry about stepping back to the correct distance so that the snail will leave its shell.

. Since you can attack from range with a bow, you don't have to worry about stepping back to the correct distance so that the snail will leave its shell. Use a sneak heavy attack . By crouching up behind a snail and charging up a heavy attack with a melee weapon, you're able to deal massive damage in your first hit. If you're using a two-handed weapon like a club, there's a chance you'll even stun the snail, and it'll be too dazed to retreat.

. By crouching up behind a snail and charging up a heavy attack with a melee weapon, you're able to deal massive damage in your first hit. If you're using a two-handed weapon like a club, there's a chance you'll even stun the snail, and it'll be too dazed to retreat. Use fresh or salty damage. Snails are weak to fresh and salty damage types, so something like the Glacial Sting ice stave will deal bonus damage against snails.

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

If you're on the hunt for garden snails, they can be found almost everywhere, though you can find 10 convenient spots around the Snackbar Ranger Outpost alone, as shown on the map above.