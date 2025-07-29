Where to find dandelion tufts in Grounded 2 and how to use them

As you make your way around Brookhollow Park in Grounded 2, you'll come across a huge amount of natural resources which you'll need to collect to craft with, such as flower petals, clover leaves, and even bug parts. But even though dandelion tufts might not seem like a decent building material, and you probably wouldn't feel very protected if you made armour out of them, they are still incredibly useful in a different way. So, it's worth picking them up whenever you can.

Unfortunately though, you won't just find dandelion tufts lying around on the ground, which does make the job of getting them slightly more challenging. Here's where you should head if you want to get a bundle of dandelion tufts—and weed stems in the process—for yourself.

Where to find dandelion tufts in Grounded 2

Dandelions spawn throughout Brookhollow Park, but the easiest place to find them is the Snackbar Front, which is conveniently one of the first places you'll visit when you enter the park. Much like how you gather grass seeds, you'll want to look up to spot dandelions, which have distinctive buds, as shown in the image above. Otherwise, you can also look out for spiked dandelion leaves on the ground, which show you where the weeds are growing without having to scan the sky.

If you're struggling to find any, I'd recommend getting yourself to a high point, like climbing up an object or even scaling the grass. All you need to do is get yourself in a position where you can see above the sea of grass. Because dandelions stand a lot taller, you'll be able to spot them from a reasonable distance.

When you get to a dandelion, you'll need to chop it down before you can get the tufts. Once the weed is felled, the tufts will float to the ground and you'll be able to pick them up. One word of warning though, they do float literally everywhere so it's best to keep an eye as you're chopping to make sure you can gather as many as possible before they inevitably drift somewhere else.

How to use dandelion tufts in Grounded 2

To use a dandelion tuft, you need to hold down the jump button (space on keyboard, or A on controller). You'll produce the tuft from your bag and use it to gently glide down to the ground rather than take some serious damage from falling. It's worth noting though that each dandelion tuft can only be used once, so if you're planning to scale something like the picnic table, it might be worth having a few in your pockets for when you want to make a quick escape—though this area does have one or two at the top for you to pick up.