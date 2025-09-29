Two months earlier than usual, the Steam Autumn Sale is here
2025 gives us a much bigger break between the Autumn and Winter Sales.
Autumn is here! Autumn has in fact been here for a week, as the good ol' Farmer's Almanac tells us, but the seasonal shift matters today more than most other days because today also marks the beginning of the 2025 Steam Autumn Sale.
'Now, hold on,' I hear you say. 'It's far too early for such things—Steam Autumn Sales don't roll around until the end of November!' And historically, yes, this is true: The 2024 sale began on November 27, the 2023 Autumn Sale arrived on November 21, and the 2022 edition came our way on November 22.
Well, things have changed. Valve said back in February that the Autumn Sale would fire up a couple months early for 2025: It didn't say why, but the obvious guess is to put more room between it and the Steam Winter Sale: In previous years, the big year-ending blowout would kick off just a couple weeks after the end of the Autumn Sale, and that's just not enough time between two of the biggest videogame sales of the year.
For the first time ever... the Steam Autumn Sale arrives during the early days of Autumn! In the Northern Hemisphere, at least. As always, we've got discounts, stickers, Points Shop items, and new art for your perusal -- get it all done before the event ends on October 6th! store.steampowered.com— @steampowered.com (@steampowered.com.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T17:40:05.099Z
So, here we are: Still September, and the Steam Autumn Sale is underway, with discounts on thousands of games—we'll have some recommendations for you soon but in the meantime, here's my Top Five Off the Top of My Head:
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - $3/£2.49/€3 (90% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $2/£1.49/€2 (90% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $4/£3.29/€4 (90% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - $3/£2.49/€3 (90% off)
- Code Vein - $6/£4/€5 (90% off)
(Yes, I did just raid the "Deep Discounts" section for all of those. I like cheap games.)
If you've been waiting to make the move on a Steam Deck handheld, you can also get 20% off the 256GB LCD unit, which is on for $319/£279—a stellar deal for entry-level portable PC gaming, as PC Gamer hardware writer Jeremy Laird put it. (Yes, that deal's actually been on for a week already, but it will continue to run for the duration of the Autumn Sale.)
As usual, there are Steam stickers to pick up by browsing your discovery queue, and new items in the Steam Points Shop for the duration of the sale too. One thing that's notably absent, however, are the Steam Awards: Previously, nominations for the Steam Awards ran through the Autumn Sale, with voting following in the subsequent Winter Sale, but there's no sign of them in this year's sale (presumably because of the much earlier start), so we'll have to see how Valve carries it forward from here.
The 2025 Steam Autumn Sale runs until October 6.
