The Steam Spring Sale 2026 kicks off with discounts on thousands of games of every type
Spring won't be sprung until tomorrow, but the Steam Spring Sale is live today.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
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Spring doesn't officially begin until tomorrow, March 20, and as a Canadian let me digress for a moment and say that's a lie. The calendar might have "spring!" written on that date, but oh no: The icy grip of winter remains tight on our throat, and the last gasps of the dying season still blows frigid winds in our face. Valve doesn't care about any of that, though, and probably neither do you, because the 2026 Steam Spring Sale is live!
A bit of trivia to start things off: Did you know that in the very long history of Steam sales, this is only the fourth Steam Spring Sale ever? Until a few years ago, Steam had three big seasonal sales—summer, fall, and winter—but spring was traditionally left with themed sales, or the "Spring Cleaning Event" for a number of years. It wasn't until 2022 that Valve said, 'Hey hey hey—why are there four seasons but only three seasonal sales?'
And, well, here we are: A big videogame blowout to celebrate the (upcoming) (soon) (oh man I hope) arrival of weather that doesn't suck. As a week-long event, the Spring Sale is not quite as big as the monstrous summer and winter sales, but there is the usual mountain of deals to be had across pretty much every genre you care to name: driving buses, killing zombies, exploring the stars, shooting dudes, sex—am I allowed to say that? Well, whatever. It's in there.Article continues below
My favorite part of big sales like this is the "deep discount" section, where you can pick up good stuff for stupid cheap. That's typically the domain of GOG sales, but Steam has been expanding its bargain bin too, and it's done so again for the Spring Sale, with a section dedicated to "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats." A few choice picks—90% off across the board"
- The Long Dark - $3.49/£2.79/€3
- Fallout: New Vegas - $1/£1/€1
- The Division 2 - $3/£2.49/€3
- Civilization 5 - $3/£2/€3
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor - $7/£6/€7
Of course there's lots more than than, and plenty of 90% (and deeper) discounts to be found elsewhere—Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition, for instance, isn't in that list but it is 95% off, dropping it to $2.49/£2.24/€2.49, which is pretty great. You can dive in at store.steampowered.com. The 2026 Steam Spring Sale runs until March 26.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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