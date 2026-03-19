The Steam Spring Sale 2026 kicks off with discounts on thousands of games of every type

Steam Spring Sale 2026: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Spring doesn't officially begin until tomorrow, March 20, and as a Canadian let me digress for a moment and say that's a lie. The calendar might have "spring!" written on that date, but oh no: The icy grip of winter remains tight on our throat, and the last gasps of the dying season still blows frigid winds in our face. Valve doesn't care about any of that, though, and probably neither do you, because the 2026 Steam Spring Sale is live!

A bit of trivia to start things off: Did you know that in the very long history of Steam sales, this is only the fourth Steam Spring Sale ever? Until a few years ago, Steam had three big seasonal sales—summer, fall, and winter—but spring was traditionally left with themed sales, or the "Spring Cleaning Event" for a number of years. It wasn't until 2022 that Valve said, 'Hey hey hey—why are there four seasons but only three seasonal sales?'

And, well, here we are: A big videogame blowout to celebrate the (upcoming) (soon) (oh man I hope) arrival of weather that doesn't suck. As a week-long event, the Spring Sale is not quite as big as the monstrous summer and winter sales, but there is the usual mountain of deals to be had across pretty much every genre you care to name: driving buses, killing zombies, exploring the stars, shooting dudes, sex—am I allowed to say that? Well, whatever. It's in there.

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My favorite part of big sales like this is the "deep discount" section, where you can pick up good stuff for stupid cheap. That's typically the domain of GOG sales, but Steam has been expanding its bargain bin too, and it's done so again for the Spring Sale, with a section dedicated to "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats." A few choice picks—90% off across the board"

Of course there's lots more than than, and plenty of 90% (and deeper) discounts to be found elsewhere—Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition, for instance, isn't in that list but it is 95% off, dropping it to $2.49/£2.24/€2.49, which is pretty great. You can dive in at store.steampowered.com. The 2026 Steam Spring Sale runs until March 26.