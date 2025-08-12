A lot of the badges you'll collect in Peak revolve around things you can do while you make your way through each biome, or they challenge you with carting a specific item to different areas of the climb. There is the odd exception to this rule though, and the Ultimate Badge falls into that category.

This badge is definitely one of the easiest to unlock during a run, given you can track down the correct item to complete the challenge. Finding the right space to carry out this challenge, however, is a little more tricky. Here's what you need to do to unlock the Ultimate Badge.

How to unlock the Ultimate Badge in Peak

To unlock the Ultimate Badge and its coinciding achievement, you need to throw a flying disc (or frisbee) across a 100m stretch of land. This can be done in any biome, so you don't even have to head to anywhere specific to achieve it. Obviously this is made a lot easier if you're in a biome with a lot of open space, such as the mesa or the beginning of the tropics. Ideally, you don't want to risk any chance of throwing the flying disc off the side of the mountain should your partner, or you, fail to catch it.

To make this challenge a lot easier, you can find the flying disc from the crash site in the Shore biome. It won't be inside of the plane like Bing Bong or the compass. Instead, you'll find it around the outside of the plane, similar to the binoculars. Since it takes up an inventory spot, you'll probably want to clear this challenge as soon as possible so you can swap it out for some useful items instead. But, depending on how your maps spawn each day, it might be a challenge to find a suitable stretch of land too.

Annoyingly, there's no way to measure the distance between you and a player in Peak either, so it takes a bit of guesswork to figure out just how far 100m really is. When you're both positioned, aim where you want to throw your frisbee and hold Q to bring up the power bar. Since you've got a significant distance to cover, you'll probably want your throw to be pretty strong. Release when you're ready, and pray your fellow players can coordinate a seamless catch to unlock the badge. Keep in mind that you'll both need to be the player to catch the frisbee to unlock the badge as well, rather than just being the one to throw it.

If you don't see the achievement pop up in the corner once they've caught it, there's a chance you haven't quite hit the 100m mark. Keep adjusting your distance and trying again until you see it pop up. This is why it's more helpful to work on the flat ground rather than on an incline or with obstacles like vines and rocks in the way. If all else fails, someone can always stand on the top of a mountain and throw the frisbee to the floor, but this will be one hell of a challenge to try again if your partner misses the catch.