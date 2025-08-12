Between towering skeletal enemies, perilous heights, and fierce frosty winds, there is a lot that can kill you in Peak. But, a lot of the time, these things can easily be avoided. If you want to complete your sash and earn your spot as a scout though, sometimes you have to quite literally throw yourself into danger. Unfortunately, the Needlepoint Badge is a perfect example of what I mean by this.



You can only unlock the Needlepoint Badge in the mesa biome. If you've already spent any amount of time in the desert with your friends, or solo, then you can probably guess what exactly this achievement wants you to do. However, if you're still stuck on the challenge this badge is offering, here's what you need to do.

How to unlock the Needlepoint Badge in Peak

The Needlepoint Badge basically wants you to get as many small cacti stuck to yourself as possible without dying. The second you take too much damage from these spines, you forfeit your badge. So, it's a bit of a fine line to walk. While you wander around the mesa biome, you'll come across numerous different-sized cacti. The small ones sprouting from the sand will get stuck to your scout while you walk, and these are your keys to unlocking the achievement.

If you've covered yourself in cacti and you're still not seeing the achievement unlock, there's one more thing you need to do. After all, having a bunch of spikes in your scout isn't going to help you very much while you navigate every other biome. You need to remove every single needle before you can qualify for the Needlepoint Badge. Luckily, if you've had any experience removing ticks as well, it's a very simple process. Of course, it's easier with friends who can just pluck them off you too.

When you've removed all the cactuses, you should see the achievement pop up in the corner, and you'll be rewarded with the Needlepoint Badge at the end of your run. You should have a few healing items like a Cure All or bandages on hand, though, as this achievement does cause a fair bit of damage to your stamina bar.