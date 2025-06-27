Every item in Peak and what they do

Recommended reading

Here's what every item does in Peak so you can stop guessing.

Three players in front of a volcano in Peak
(Image credit: Landcrab)

As you make your way around Peak, you'll come across a variety of items that give you no guidance toward what they actually do. Occasionally, you can make an educated guess, but a lot of the time these items leave you questioning how much use they will really be. Should you take up precious bag space carting one around and hoping it comes in handy later? Or is it best to leave it and hope you haven't made a mistake that costs you your life?

Each expedition will have different items spawning, despite the luggage appearing in the same place. So, if you've found something particularly useful one run, there's no point in heading to the same spot the next time you play as it probably won't be there. Unfortunately, there's no way to predict what items you'll find, but that's all part of the fun. Here's everything you need to know about the functions of each item to save yourself the stress of finding out the hard way.

Every item in Peak and what it does

All items can be picked up with E, and activated by right-clicking the mouse. Occasionally, you might need to hold right-click to activate the ability. Here's what they do when used.

Item name

Function

Antidote

Removes the poison status effect

Anti-Rope Spool

A spool of rope that goes upwards

Ancient Effigy

Revives any dead players at a campsite, or gives a mystical item if no one died

Anti-Rope Cannon

Works like a normal Rope Cannon but the rope goes upwards

Bandages

Heals 12 points of damage

Bing Bong

Serves no real purpose except unlocking the Bing Bong badge when you complete the Peak with it in your inventory

Banana Peel

Slips a player up when stepped on

Blowgun

Causes extreme (temporary) sleep status effect

Bugle of Friendship

Nearby players will get infinite stamina for 10 seconds when played

Bugle

No real use besides being annoying, and unlocking the Animal Serenading badge when played to the Capybaras in the Alpine biome

Chain Cannon

Shoots a long chain that pins to the ground, which you can climb like a vine

Compass

Shows the direction you are facing

Cure-All

Fully restores stamina and heals all status effects besides bag weight

Cursed Skull

Instantly kills the user to revive any dead teammates

Campfire

Gives players a morale boost, but every player has to be near for it to be activated

Flare

Emits smoke the same colour as the user, removes frost status effect temporarily

Faerie Lantern

Heals all status effects to players in a close radius of the user, but very slowly

First-Aid Kit

Fully heals any damage

Heat Pack

Removes frost status effect

Lantern

Provides a light source, also removes frost from nearby players

Magic Bean

Grows a climbable beanstalk when thrown on a surface

Pirate's Compass

Points you toward the nearest sealed luggage

Piton

Can be placed on walls as a temporary place to rest and restore stamina

Portable Stove

Temporary stove to cook food items on and slowly removes the frost status effect

Rope Cannon

Shoots an arrow that drops a rope down for you to climb

Rope Spool

Pins a length of rope into a stable surface for players to climb

Remedy Fungus

Will release spores that heal players when thrown

Scout Effigy

Revives one dead player

Scroll

Turns into a torn page when used

Shelf Shroom

Turns into a temporary platform when thrown against a wall

Torn Page

Read eight of them to unlock the Bookworm badge. Sometimes they have helpful survival tips on

