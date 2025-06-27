Every item in Peak and what they do

As you make your way around Peak, you'll come across a variety of items that give you no guidance toward what they actually do. Occasionally, you can make an educated guess, but a lot of the time these items leave you questioning how much use they will really be. Should you take up precious bag space carting one around and hoping it comes in handy later? Or is it best to leave it and hope you haven't made a mistake that costs you your life?

Each expedition will have different items spawning, despite the luggage appearing in the same place. So, if you've found something particularly useful one run, there's no point in heading to the same spot the next time you play as it probably won't be there. Unfortunately, there's no way to predict what items you'll find, but that's all part of the fun. Here's everything you need to know about the functions of each item to save yourself the stress of finding out the hard way.

Every item in Peak and what it does

All items can be picked up with E, and activated by right-clicking the mouse. Occasionally, you might need to hold right-click to activate the ability. Here's what they do when used.