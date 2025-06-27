Every item in Peak and what they do
Here's what every item does in Peak so you can stop guessing.
As you make your way around Peak, you'll come across a variety of items that give you no guidance toward what they actually do. Occasionally, you can make an educated guess, but a lot of the time these items leave you questioning how much use they will really be. Should you take up precious bag space carting one around and hoping it comes in handy later? Or is it best to leave it and hope you haven't made a mistake that costs you your life?
Each expedition will have different items spawning, despite the luggage appearing in the same place. So, if you've found something particularly useful one run, there's no point in heading to the same spot the next time you play as it probably won't be there. Unfortunately, there's no way to predict what items you'll find, but that's all part of the fun. Here's everything you need to know about the functions of each item to save yourself the stress of finding out the hard way.
Every item in Peak and what it does
All items can be picked up with E, and activated by right-clicking the mouse. Occasionally, you might need to hold right-click to activate the ability. Here's what they do when used.
Item name
Function
Antidote
Removes the poison status effect
Anti-Rope Spool
A spool of rope that goes upwards
Ancient Effigy
Revives any dead players at a campsite, or gives a mystical item if no one died
Anti-Rope Cannon
Works like a normal Rope Cannon but the rope goes upwards
Bandages
Heals 12 points of damage
Bing Bong
Serves no real purpose except unlocking the Bing Bong badge when you complete the Peak with it in your inventory
Banana Peel
Slips a player up when stepped on
Blowgun
Causes extreme (temporary) sleep status effect
Bugle of Friendship
Nearby players will get infinite stamina for 10 seconds when played
Bugle
No real use besides being annoying, and unlocking the Animal Serenading badge when played to the Capybaras in the Alpine biome
Chain Cannon
Shoots a long chain that pins to the ground, which you can climb like a vine
Compass
Shows the direction you are facing
Cure-All
Fully restores stamina and heals all status effects besides bag weight
Cursed Skull
Instantly kills the user to revive any dead teammates
Campfire
Gives players a morale boost, but every player has to be near for it to be activated
Flare
Emits smoke the same colour as the user, removes frost status effect temporarily
Faerie Lantern
Heals all status effects to players in a close radius of the user, but very slowly
First-Aid Kit
Fully heals any damage
Heat Pack
Removes frost status effect
Lantern
Provides a light source, also removes frost from nearby players
Magic Bean
Grows a climbable beanstalk when thrown on a surface
Pirate's Compass
Points you toward the nearest sealed luggage
Piton
Can be placed on walls as a temporary place to rest and restore stamina
Portable Stove
Temporary stove to cook food items on and slowly removes the frost status effect
Rope Cannon
Shoots an arrow that drops a rope down for you to climb
Rope Spool
Pins a length of rope into a stable surface for players to climb
Remedy Fungus
Will release spores that heal players when thrown
Scout Effigy
Revives one dead player
Scroll
Turns into a torn page when used
Shelf Shroom
Turns into a temporary platform when thrown against a wall
Torn Page
Read eight of them to unlock the Bookworm badge. Sometimes they have helpful survival tips on
