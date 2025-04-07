How to get Zoh Shia to spawn in Monster Hunter Wilds

Farm this godlike monster for its weapons and gear.

Zoh Shia, a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds, rears onto its hind legs in a regal, threatening posture.
So you've defeated high rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds, but now you can't seem to get it to spawn again, and you'll need to hunt it multiple times in order to craft its weapon and gear. You can always use the SOS Flare System to find a hunt, but the problem is that they often fill up so quickly that it's first-come, first-served.

If you've just started checking out Title Update 1, you might want to fight Mizutsune, and earn Alma's new glasses by tracking down Ayejack, or even just pray for free stuff at the new big bird. Either way, here's what you need to do to get Zoh Shia to spawn so you can save its hunt as an investigation and start farming.

How to refight Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds

Make sure to save your Zoh Shia as an investigation once it appears (Image credit: Capcom)

The most straightforward way to refight Zoh Shia is through the SOS flare system. Simply select SOS Flare Quests, choose Zoh Shia and the target, and select high rank. The only problem with this is that each advertised hunt fills up super quickly, so you might get a message saying that a hunt is already at capacity. You can refresh and keep trying by searching again, but you might want your own Zoh Shia hunts.

You can also join a friend while they're hunting Zoh Shia as well. However, if you want to acquire your own Zoh Shia investigation in your world, then you should try the following:

  1. Head to the Ruins of Wyveria and enter a tent
  2. Change season to inclemency—time doesn't seem to matter
  3. Rinse and repeat until Zoh Shia appears

While time doesn't seem to make a difference, Zoh Shia did seem to appear for me more at nighttime, though who knows if that's just RNG. When the monster does appear, you'll get a little notification at the side, then you can view it in the environment overview for the region—like Jin Dahaad, a little icon also appears next to the region, indicating it's present.

The most important thing is that you save the Zoh Shia hunt as an investigation so you can do it three times, either before you Zoh Shia or after you've hunted it by looking in the Field Survey History section when speaking to Alma.

