The Monster Hunter Wilds update added a big, beautiful bird who gives you free stuff, and players are already worshipping it as a benevolent god

They might eagerly go toe-to-toe with a tyrannosaur just to turn its hide into a hat, but even hunters love free stuff. It's no surprise, then, that it's taken only hours for Monster Hunter Wilds players to turn a newly-added bird benefactor into an object of worship.

Wilds' first big update adds the Grand Hub: a large gathering area meant to serve as the central socializing space and prepping station for hunters who've made it into High Rank. It's a much more welcoming headquarters than the regional base camps we were stuck with at launch, bringing all the standard facilities, more hangout space, and a barrel bomb bowling minigame so we can enjoy the timeless family-friendly fun of hurling high explosives for sport.

Capcom snuck in an unadvertised bonus feature, however. As players explored the new digs, they found a new friend tucked up in the cliffs overlooking the Grand Hub: a massive bird—a genuine marvel of a creature, awe-inspiring in its presence and general roundness.

An oversized downy crake, which can normally be found riding atop Rafma in the Iceshard Cliffs and vibing in the Suja environs, the prodigious bird orb isn't just a joy to behold. Like the cohoot nests in Monster Hunter: Rise, the giant crake and its chicks will collect items while you're off hunting that you can then collect from its nest. So far, I've gotten crafting items, resources to trade with villagers, and trade-in items like Steel Eggs that you can sell for cash.

Unsurprisingly, Wilds players are already enamored with the Gigacrake and its generosity. On the Monster Hunter subreddit, hunters have been thrilled by the discovery. "It is the god of all crakes," said redditor Caaros, who praised it as "a generous god, who had no use for that shit anyways" before declaring it the title update's most important feature.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Clonedestroyer9—one of the first to post their encounter with the divine creature—found that it's just as capable of instilling terror. "I ran around him and into him a bit and he did an animating[sic] where he stood up. I never felt so much fear," Clonedestroyer9 said. "Luckily he is a kind god and forgave me before going back to sleep."

"As benevolent as he is fluffy," another redditor replied. "What a guy."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To find the gigacrake, turn to your right once you enter the Grand Hub. There will be vined cliffs allowing you to climb atop a section of giant, fossilized monster bone.

From the bone, you can then jump across to an otherwise inaccessible ledge. Follow that ledge and jump a few gaps along the cliff face until you can drop down to a path leading behind a small waterfall. There, you'll find the nest where you can share in its bounty.

Or you can just hang out with a giant bird. That's good, too.