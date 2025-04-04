The Monster Hunter Wilds update added a big, beautiful bird who gives you free stuff, and players are already worshipping it as a benevolent god

News
By published

Willingly do I pledge myself to the Gigacrake.

A hunter sitting next to a giant crake in its nest.
(Image credit: Capcom)

They might eagerly go toe-to-toe with a tyrannosaur just to turn its hide into a hat, but even hunters love free stuff. It's no surprise, then, that it's taken only hours for Monster Hunter Wilds players to turn a newly-added bird benefactor into an object of worship.

Wilds' first big update adds the Grand Hub: a large gathering area meant to serve as the central socializing space and prepping station for hunters who've made it into High Rank. It's a much more welcoming headquarters than the regional base camps we were stuck with at launch, bringing all the standard facilities, more hangout space, and a barrel bomb bowling minigame so we can enjoy the timeless family-friendly fun of hurling high explosives for sport.

Capcom snuck in an unadvertised bonus feature, however. As players explored the new digs, they found a new friend tucked up in the cliffs overlooking the Grand Hub: a massive bird—a genuine marvel of a creature, awe-inspiring in its presence and general roundness.

An oversized downy crake, which can normally be found riding atop Rafma in the Iceshard Cliffs and vibing in the Suja environs, the prodigious bird orb isn't just a joy to behold. Like the cohoot nests in Monster Hunter: Rise, the giant crake and its chicks will collect items while you're off hunting that you can then collect from its nest. So far, I've gotten crafting items, resources to trade with villagers, and trade-in items like Steel Eggs that you can sell for cash.

Unsurprisingly, Wilds players are already enamored with the Gigacrake and its generosity. On the Monster Hunter subreddit, hunters have been thrilled by the discovery. "It is the god of all crakes," said redditor Caaros, who praised it as "a generous god, who had no use for that shit anyways" before declaring it the title update's most important feature.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Clonedestroyer9—one of the first to post their encounter with the divine creature—found that it's just as capable of instilling terror. "I ran around him and into him a bit and he did an animating[sic] where he stood up. I never felt so much fear," Clonedestroyer9 said. "Luckily he is a kind god and forgave me before going back to sleep."

"As benevolent as he is fluffy," another redditor replied. "What a guy."

To find the gigacrake, turn to your right once you enter the Grand Hub. There will be vined cliffs allowing you to climb atop a section of giant, fossilized monster bone.

"

From the bone, you can then jump across to an otherwise inaccessible ledge. Follow that ledge and jump a few gaps along the cliff face until you can drop down to a path leading behind a small waterfall. There, you'll find the nest where you can share in its bounty.

Or you can just hang out with a giant bird. That's good, too.

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Talion confronting an orc captain in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Assassin's Creed Shadows' huge but shallow open world is proof that we've lost the Nemesis System just when we need it most
The Huntress posing with a spear and skull.

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt release times
Riftbound website artwork

The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, will launch this year
See more latest
Most Popular
Riftbound website artwork
The League of Legends trading card game, Riftbound, will launch this year
Mewgenic trailer still - lady discovers the joy of cat ownership
13 years after it was first teased, the official Mewgenics trailer is here with live-action sexual dysfunction, brutal violence, a divine grudge, and more than 100 truly awful cats
Wingspan
Board game publishers lament the devastating impact of new US tariffs on the tabletop industry: 'There is no silver lining. It is a lose-lose-lose situation for everyone involved'
Redmond, WA, USA - April 15, 2017: The Nintendo of America headquarters in Redmond. Nintendo is one of the world’s largest video gaming companies.
Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US 'to assess the potential impact of tariffs' and it feels like a straight warning of the hardware price rises to come
A screenshot of a goblin preparing for battle in Dice &#039;n&#039; Goblins.
Dice 'n' Goblins is a charming little dungeon-crawling RPG with some deceptively clever systems under the hood
The Keychron M5 ergonomic gaming mouse in white, on a table next to a keyboard
Keychron's M5 wireless ergonomic mouse has an 8K polling rate for 'ultimate control in gaming scenarios' making it a gaming mouse with a, err, twist
A Minecraft movie promo image of the main cast standing side by side,
A Minecraft Movie's director says he'd love to make Another Minecraft Movie: 'It'd be amazing'
Amazon logo is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland on October 17th, 2024.
You won't have to leave the Amazon app even when buying from other retailers thanks to the company's new 'Buy for Me' agentic AI bot
A moon looks down menacingly in The Duskbloods.
Miyazaki says calm down, FromSoft will keep making 'singleplayer-focused games' in future even though its current obsession is multiplayer stuff
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
The RTX 5060 Ti is rumoured to cost the same as the RTX 4060 Ti, which may leave it wide open for an AMD RX 9070-based assault