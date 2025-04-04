How to unlock Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you've just hopped into Title Update 1 in Monster Hunter Wilds, you likely want to know how to unlock Mizutsune. This returning monster is pretty popular with fans of the series, and defeating it will unlock an additional hunt, plus new gear to craft. First, though, you'll have to complete a couple of steps.

While you may also be struggling to unlock Alma's new glasses because you can't find a sneaky Wudwud called Ayejack , for now, here's what you need to do to unlock Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune unlock

Image 1 of 3 Once you reach the right rank you'll spot this "Kanya wants to talk!" marker (Image credit: Capcom) Speak with Kanya to get the Spirit in the Moonlight quest (Image credit: Capcom) You can fight Mizutsune again through an optional quest (Image credit: Capcom)

To hunt Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds, you have to do two things:

Raise your hunter rank to HR 21 Complete the Spirit in the Moonlight extra mission

When you reach the appropriate hunter rank, Alma will tell you that Kanya—who you might remember from all those fishing quests—wants to speak to you at her usual spot in the back of the Scarlet Forest base camp. Kanya will request your help resolving a fishing crisis for the Wudwuds and her angling pal, Mastangler, who you often see fishing with her.

You'll then head off into the forest with Kanya to find the Wudwud as part of the Spirit in the Moonlight extra mission, and long story short, you'll come across Mizutsune. Defeat the monster and return to base camp to unlock it for regular hunting. You'll also get five Great Sushifish Scales, five Whetfish Scales, and ten Jeweled Mullet Roe.

For those struggling to beat Mizutsune, be sure to bring ice, thunder, or dragon element weapons, and as with many monsters, its head is where you want to attack when possible. Once done, if you can't find the Mizutsune in optional quests, it's likely lower down the page since you've probably unlocked hunts above HR 21—look for the Bubbling Crimson Flowers quest to find its hunt.