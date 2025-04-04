Where to find sleeping Ayejack in Monster Hunter Wilds

Working out where to search for sleeping Ayejack is one of the final quest steps to acquire Alma's new glasses in Monster Hunter Wilds. Your ever-reliable handler managed to lose her fancy new red specs in the Scarlet Forest, and an enterprising Wudwud snatched them for itself. In this fairly short side mission, you'll have to help her track their whereabouts by speaking to various Wudwuds.

There are a few confusing steps, however, especially when it comes to locating Ayejack in the Wudwud Hideout if you don't keep your eyes peeled. Here I'll walk you through all of The Apple of Her Eye quest steps, where to find Ayejack, as well as what you'll get as rewards for the quest—there are a few extra bonuses besides Alma's eyewear.

Monster Hunter Wilds: The Apple of Her Eye quest steps

Image 1 of 4 Speak to Thunk in the Wudwud Hideout (Image credit: Capcom) He'll direct you to a quest marker in area 1 (Image credit: Capcom) Speak to Scampshroom in the river (Image credit: Capcom) Ayejack will run away further up the river (Image credit: Capcom)

To start The Apple of Her Eye, you simply need to speak to Alma at camp. She'll tell you that her new red specs—crafted from shiny jewels by the stonefolk—have gone missing in The Scarlet Forest.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Head to the Wudwud Hideout in The Scarlet Forest and speak to Thunk at the entrance Thunk directs you to a yellow quest marker in area 1, near the base camp, where you can speak to Scampshroom Go a little further down the river and look for the Wudwud wearing Alma's glasses next to the Amber deposit—he'll run away when he sees you Head back to the Wudwud Hideout and speak to Thunk again. He tells you to return at nighttime in the season of Plenty, so change time in your tent if needed and speak to him again Thunk tells you to speak to the Wudwuds having their usual bonfire on top of the hideout, who'll tell you that Ayejack—the crafty glasses thief—is sleeping downstairs

Monster Hunter Wilds sleeping Ayejack location

Ayejack is hanging in a bundle in the central room of the Wudwud Hideout (Image credit: Capcom)

After these previous steps, you can find Ayejack in the central room of the Wudwud Hideout, just next to the fire. He might be a little tricky to spot since he's sleeping in a hanging leafy bundle, but you should spot his lil head sticking out with Alma's red shiny glasses on it.

Wake Ayejack and he'll demand some eastern honey in exchange for the specs—you'll likely have some, but if not, you can trade for it via the item trade mechanic, or sometimes get it by capturing Giant Vigorwasps.

Once he returns them, you'll complete the quest, acquiring Alma's new strategist glasses, which you can equip in the appearance customisation menu in the tent. You'll also unlock some glasses you can craft with Gemma and wear yourself.

Here are their names and skills: