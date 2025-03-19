Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations

Getting an earful (of metal).

A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds just released its next set of event quests—which'll give you a chance to snag some snazzy drip, and a bit of loot, too.

In case you're unfamiliar with the program, event quests are limited-time hunts that give you specific rewards, making for great opportunities to grind (or to just get a stupid-looking sugar glider hat).

You can check the full schedule for the foreseeable future on this very site. Don't say we never gave you nothing. For the latter half of this month, the following events are Ballet in the Rain, Sand-scarred Soul, and Like a Fire Hidden by Sand.

Ballet in the Rain is a Hunter Rank (HR) 21+ hunt to slay or capture the Tempered Lala Barina—in exchange, you'll get Glowing and Mystery Orbs for weapon decorations. Sand-Scarred Soul, meanwhile, will see you hunting down a Doshaguma at HR 9, giving you a shot at Glowing and Mystery Orbs for armour decorations.

Image 1 of 6
Screenshots of the event quests in Monster Hunter Wilds as of March 19.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Mind—a lot of high-rank double hunts can give you heaps of both types of decorations, so both of these quests strike me more as ways to help new high-rank players fill their bags with useful skills for their kit. Endgame players will probably be more enticed by Like a Fire Hidden By Sand, because they're in the real endgame of Monster Hunter Wilds. Fashion.

This HR 9+ quest charges you with knocking around a Raithan, and will reward you with Expedition Headgear Tickets. Run these over to Gemma and she'll be able to give you Expedition Headgear Alpha: A snazzy little earring (or earrings, based on which type you go for). You'll need to do the quest three times to unlock them, or six if you want both.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Honestly, as someone who likes to see my hunter's scarred face, it's a nice optional bit of flair—if a little inadvisable for health and safety. Given my dual blades are flinging me around the shop, I'm worried the dang thing will snag.

Still, I like the leaf design. It's very fashionable, and'll make me look really good while I get beaned by the Raithan's tail-swipe. Again. Both Bullet in the Rain and Sand-Scarred Soul will be available until March 25—however, you'll have until April 1 to get your earring from Like a Fire Hidden By Sand. Happy hunting!

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

