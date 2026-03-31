It's almost time for another Dawntrail-era update, so that means the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event is back with a little something to do until patch 7.5 drops on April 28. This time, we're on the "Hunt for Aphorism" and have new ways to obtain old rewards through alternative (often easier) methods.

I'll cover the basics of getting started with the Moogle Treasure Trove event below, along with how the Mogpendium works and all of the Aphorism Tomestone rewards. If you're just looking for suggestions on the best ways to farm Moogle tomes or want advice on what to exchange them for, then I've got you covered there too.

How does the Moogle Treasure Trove Event work?

The Moogle Treasure Trove event itself is pretty straightforward: You'll complete an assortment of challenges ranging from raids to deep dungeons to fishing excursions, and receive a few Irregular Tomestones of Aphorism for your troubles. You can then exchange tomestones for rewards (like mounts from old extreme trials or Triple Triad cards).

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How to start the Moogle Treasure Trove event

If this is your first time doing the Moogle Treasure Trove event, the whole process looks something like this:

Speak with the Itinerant Moogle to receive the Mogpendium (lists objectives) Queue for challenges in the Duty Finder or join tome farms in Party Finder Upon completing an objective, tomes drop directly into your inventory or are claimed from the Mogpendium Exchange Aphorism Tomestones for rewards by speaking to the Itinerant Moogle again

A few other basics to keep in mind for the Moogle Treasure Trove:

You cannot receive irregular tomes when using squadrons, supports, or trusts

You cannot receive irregular tomes from unsynced duties

You can receive irregular tomes with atypical party compositions and level sync

Where do you exchange Moogle Treasure Trove tomes?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

You can exchange Moogle Treasure Trove Aphorism tomes by speaking with the Itinerant Moogle in any of the three starting city-states (Limsa Lominsa, Gridania, or Ul'dah). You may hear the Moogle's cute, squeaky hovering noises before you spot it, but here are the specific coordinates in each city:

Itinerant Moogle locations

(X:9.4, Y:11.6) Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks

(X:12.4, Y:12.1) New Gridana

(X:9.6, Y:9.1) Ul'dah, Steps of Nald

The Moogle Treasure Trove Mogpendium

(Image credit: Square Enix)

You've got four different ways to grind Irregular Tomes of Aphorism before the Moogle Treasure Trove ends, and the Mogpendium is your handy in-game reference for types of tasks that earn you more tokens. Some Mogpendium objectives are one-time-only challenges, while others you can farm to your heart's content.

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Types of Mogpendium Challenges

Standard Objectives - Duties available for unlimited Aphorism farming

- Duties available for unlimited Aphorism farming Weekly Objectives - A single objective that's completable once per week

- A single objective that's completable once per week Minimog Challenges - Sets of two challenges; complete one per week

- Sets of two challenges; complete one per week Ultimog Challenges - Special challenge only available once per event cycle

Accessing the Mogpendium

Standard Objectives deliver tomes directly to your inventory

deliver tomes directly to your inventory Weekly, Minimog , and Ultimog tomes must be claimed from the Mogpendium

, and tomes must be claimed from the Mogpendium You can place a shortcut for the Mogpendium on your hotbar Character >> Actions & Traits >> Main Commands >> Collection >> Mogpendium



Swipe to scroll horizontally The Mogpendium weekly reset occurs on Tuesdays across Data Centers North America Europe Oceania Japan 1 am PDT 9 am BST 7 pm AEDT 5 pm JST 4 am EDT 10 am CEST 10 pm HST 4 pm SGT

Best ways to farm Irregular Tomestones of Aphorism

The Hunt for Aphorism - Standard Objectives