The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months

News
By
published

Peak fashion achieved.

A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Event quests, limited time hunts that offer special rewards, are a mainstay of Monster Hunter replayability. They're usually available for a week at a time, and completing them can provide materials for event-exclusive armor sets, farmable upgrade materials, and more. Capcom just rolled out the first event quests for Monster Hunter Wilds, and as far as I'm concerned, one of the rewards is a definite must-get: materials for crafting a Mimiphyta helmet, which lets you run around with a precious woodland creature clinging to your scalp.

Mimiphyta are endemic life that you might've encountered in the Scarlet Forest, where—depending on the season—they'll be huddling near trees to hide from predators by imitating fungi or standing on their tails to mimic flowers with their big, floppy ears so they can lure prey insects. They're adorable. And now they're adorable headwear.

(Image credit: Capcom)

To craft your own Mimiphyta helmet, you'll need to get some Mimiphyta Tickets by completing the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo event quest. Before you can accept it, you'll need to be Hunter Rank 9 or higher, meaning you'll need to have rolled credits on the main story and entered High Rank content. Once you're there, speak to Alma to post a quest, and select the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo quest from the Event Quests category.

The objective of Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo is to kill a Yian Kut-Ku, which sounds simple enough at first. What complicates the matter is that there will also be five other Yian Kut-Ku on the map at the same time. A lone Kut-Ku isn't a particularly difficult foe, but you'll want to bring some Dung Pods.

Otherwise, things can get hectic:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Completing the quest once got me the two Mimiphyta Tickets required to craft the helmet, so there's a good chance you'll only need to finish it a single time. If you're hungry for hunting Kut-Ku, though, there are currently limited bounties for killing Bird Wyverns and completing Forest quests, so you'll make progress toward some armor spheres if you need (or want) to repeat it.

The Mimiphyta helmet doesn't have phenomenal stats or skills, but because it's High Rank armor, you'll unlock it as a Layered Armor piece once you craft it so you can use its appearance without jeopardizing your build. Thank goodness.

Alongside Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo, there's another event quest available called Stalking Supper, which asks you to hunt a Quematrice in exchange for that gloriously gooey Kunafa Cheese. Stalking Supper is only available until March 11, but you've got until March 18 to complete Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo for your Mimiphyta helmet.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom released an Event Quest schedule detailing which limited-time events will be available through the next two weeks, and there are some promising goodies on the horizon. Starting on March 11, there'll be a quest to hunt Chatacabra for Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres. Then, on March 18, there'll be farmable event quests for weapon and armor decorations, as well as a hunt for yet another new piece of headwear. Sadly, it's not another creature, but not everything can be peak fashion.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayerMonster Hunter Wilds weaponsMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds: Artian weapons

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: All our advice in one place
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to co-op hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Builds galore
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: Defend yourself
Monster Hunter Wilds: Artian weapons: Endgame equipment

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds Seikret customization - Chick
How to customize your Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds layered armor - Gemma
How to unlock layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor - Hunter wearing Kunafa set
All Monster Hunter Wilds secret armor sets and how to get them
A Palico with its mouth open in a manic grin in Monster Hunter Wilds.
You can save rare hunts for later in Monster Hunter Wilds, so you can come back for that Rey Dau gem when it's convenient
Monster Hunter Wilds - Olivia and the hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get the Armorcharm and Powercharm
Monster Hunter Wilds material farm - Kunafa villagers
How to farm materials in Monster Hunter Wilds
Latest in Action
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
Olivia scowls in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds feels easy at launch—but after a decade of fighting post-release elder dragons and Master Rank monsters, I'm not worried about the light warmup
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'
Grand Theft Auto 5
How to transfer your GTA 5 save file to GTA 5 Enhanced and accept Rockstar's Online Policies if needed
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced screen - Trevor setting fire to somebody&#039;s big dumb truck
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced launch is going poorly or well depending on how you look at it: It's got a 'mixed' rating on Steam and is one of the most-played games
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition
What's the difference between Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and Legacy?
Latest in News
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
More about action
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.

Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
Monster Hunter Wilds screen

Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.

Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
See more latest
Most Popular
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer
Henry gets a haircut.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's March patch brings zoomer haircuts for Henry and the return of the hardcore mode that can kill you before the game even starts
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
New Alienware OLED monitors
Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550