The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months

Event quests, limited time hunts that offer special rewards, are a mainstay of Monster Hunter replayability. They're usually available for a week at a time, and completing them can provide materials for event-exclusive armor sets, farmable upgrade materials, and more. Capcom just rolled out the first event quests for Monster Hunter Wilds, and as far as I'm concerned, one of the rewards is a definite must-get: materials for crafting a Mimiphyta helmet, which lets you run around with a precious woodland creature clinging to your scalp.

Mimiphyta are endemic life that you might've encountered in the Scarlet Forest, where—depending on the season—they'll be huddling near trees to hide from predators by imitating fungi or standing on their tails to mimic flowers with their big, floppy ears so they can lure prey insects. They're adorable. And now they're adorable headwear.

(Image credit: Capcom)

To craft your own Mimiphyta helmet, you'll need to get some Mimiphyta Tickets by completing the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo event quest. Before you can accept it, you'll need to be Hunter Rank 9 or higher, meaning you'll need to have rolled credits on the main story and entered High Rank content. Once you're there, speak to Alma to post a quest, and select the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo quest from the Event Quests category.

The objective of Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo is to kill a Yian Kut-Ku, which sounds simple enough at first. What complicates the matter is that there will also be five other Yian Kut-Ku on the map at the same time. A lone Kut-Ku isn't a particularly difficult foe, but you'll want to bring some Dung Pods.

Otherwise, things can get hectic:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Completing the quest once got me the two Mimiphyta Tickets required to craft the helmet, so there's a good chance you'll only need to finish it a single time. If you're hungry for hunting Kut-Ku, though, there are currently limited bounties for killing Bird Wyverns and completing Forest quests, so you'll make progress toward some armor spheres if you need (or want) to repeat it.

The Mimiphyta helmet doesn't have phenomenal stats or skills, but because it's High Rank armor, you'll unlock it as a Layered Armor piece once you craft it so you can use its appearance without jeopardizing your build. Thank goodness.

Alongside Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo, there's another event quest available called Stalking Supper, which asks you to hunt a Quematrice in exchange for that gloriously gooey Kunafa Cheese. Stalking Supper is only available until March 11, but you've got until March 18 to complete Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo for your Mimiphyta helmet.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom released an Event Quest schedule detailing which limited-time events will be available through the next two weeks, and there are some promising goodies on the horizon. Starting on March 11, there'll be a quest to hunt Chatacabra for Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres. Then, on March 18, there'll be farmable event quests for weapon and armor decorations, as well as a hunt for yet another new piece of headwear. Sadly, it's not another creature, but not everything can be peak fashion.