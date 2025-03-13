Monster Hunter Wilds' best change is to its layered armor, letting me finally run amok with dressup the way I should have always been able to

Features
By published

Fashion can finally be my passion.

A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom)

What are videogames if not a vessel for parading around all the cool fashion ensembles I've created, treating the whole thing like my own personal Paris Fashion Week? If a game lets me customise what my character is wearing, you best know I'm going to be milking the hell out of that, curating the coolest fits that'll have people taking screenshots and asking their friends "does anyone know what armor this incredibly dashing young adventurer is wearing?"

I'll always welcome anything that makes that process easier—World of Warcraft's transmogs, Final Fantasy 14's glamour dresser, and, I guess, Monster Hunter's layered armor system. Except Monster Hunter hasn't exactly always made it easy to stuff an entire wardrobe full of easily accessible, statless cosmetics.

Monster Hunter Wilds - a player in armor cheers

(Image credit: Capcom)

When it introduced layered armor in Monster Hunter: World's Iceborne expansion, it was an entirely separate process from crafting regular armor. Stuff was locked behind enough quests and mountains of required materials that, in the end, I gave up and stuck to some set I grabbed during an event quest.

It was made slightly easier in Rise, though you still needed to craft the layered version separately with some Outfit Vouchers to hand. But still, I was yearning for something simpler. If I have the dang armor right here, why can't I strap it over the stuff I'm wearing for business?

Thankfully, Wilds has made it easier than ever: Get to High Rank, craft the armor and bam. Now you've got regular armor and layered armor, baby.

There've been numerous conversations around Monster Hunter Wilds' streamlining—the good, the bad, and the ugly—but the layered armor changes are undeniably a net benefit. I mean, the Monster Hunter series has so much drip it's practically drowning, and stopping me from taking full advantage of that would be a crime in any truly just society.

A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Every monster sports its own unique set that you can wrangle its skin, claws, and carapaces into—from Odogaron's Japanese-inspired, ninja-adjacent garb, to Blangonga's Final Fantasy 14 Dancer vibes, to Rathian's monstrously bulky plate armor. It's the kind of gear you can peep at a glance and almost immediately figure out which foe it came from, and I adore the variety of garbs available. I know we're technically hunting these things to balance out the ecosystem and what have you, but I think it's also a little bit so I get to wear their hide as a cool cape. Just a little bit that.

Alma said it was fine.

So when I'm being stopped from going all-in on mixing and matching all these rad pieces, as I often was in World and Rise, it sucks. But now that friction has been removed in Wilds, I've been able to go absolutely ham on the fit creation. Picking what clothes I want to wear has become just as much a part of my pre-hunt prep as eating, restocking my item pouch, and bringing the right weapon for the job. I'm already on the verge of running out of layered armor loadouts. I don't have a problem, you do.

I'm even more grateful for how easy layered armor is to get now thanks to Capcom making all of its armor gender-free. That means there are now two craftable sets per monster, and I fear I would've actually been driven crazy would I have been forced to engage in some roundabout method to obtain both of them each time.

A female Hunter wielding her Hunting Horn on her back poses cutely.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It's also made me much more willing to go ahead and repeatedly hunt monsters that I might not've necessarily bothered to engage with otherwise. The little completionist rat controlling my brain has been getting way too excited over seeing every piece of High Rank armor crafted in my equipment box, and the overall ease of access has made the whole process feel more inviting and, ultimately, fun.

After all, I'm a firm believer that cosmetics should be the reward for doing the hard stuff, not an extra bonus pain in the ass after you've already done the most difficult bits. Getting to play dressup is my little treat to myself after a long day of hunting, and the less hard you make me work for it, the better.

P.S., Capcom, if you could put some more stuff in like the Blangonga top, I'd love you forever. If I were to do the maths, I'd probably come to the conclusion that it features in something like 83% of my current outfits. Possibly even more. Great top, that.

TOPICS
Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds layered armor - Gemma
How to unlock layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Monster Hunter Wilds weird Palico outfits - Artian
Capcom cooked up some extremely cursed Palico outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
One of the biggest victories of Monster Hunter Wilds' streamlining is I don't have to deal with those awful gimmick fights anymore
A hunter posing with an absurd Blangonga outfit in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Attention, fashion hunters: There's a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to disable all those obnoxious glowing buff effects that distract from your fits
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
Latest in Action
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft backflips, says Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch, but I doubt I'll actually want to play it there
Two rising ronin facing each other
Rise of the Ronin is another crappy PC port, performance patch coming 'soon'
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' best change is to its layered armor, letting me finally run amok with dressup the way I should have always been able to
GTA 5 characters
GTA 5 publisher takes legal aim at account-selling site for allegedly raking in 'millions in revenue', while recruiting hackers to keep its cogs turning
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
One of the biggest victories of Monster Hunter Wilds' streamlining is I don't have to deal with those awful gimmick fights anymore
Latest in Features
Fragpunk characters with weapon drawn
The latest big game on Steam is Fragpunk, or as I like to call it, 'kitchen-sink Counter-Strike'
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
I just played Half-Life 2 RTX, a fully ray-traced overhaul of the original, and its meaty headcrabs have me hankering for more
In a world of WoW Classics and Old School RuneScapes… could Final Fantasy 14 ever do the same?
Honey B Lovely
The state of Final Fantasy 14 in 2025: It's in a weird spot, huh?
A child stands on top of a dinosaur exhibit, hugging the nose of a dinosaur skull.
As a real life museum employee, I'm a bit confused by the amount of pirate ghosts in Two Point Museum—but it's not going to stop me trying to make the most realistic exhibits I can
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' best change is to its layered armor, letting me finally run amok with dressup the way I should have always been able to
More about action
A hunter hefts a massive Mega Barrel Bomb in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds players can't stop blowing themselves to smithereens with its rollable barrel bombs
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft backflips, says Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch, but I doubt I'll actually want to play it there
Performers acting as zombies are seen on a train coach during the &quot;Train to Apocalypse&quot; event as part of the Pandora Box Artmire Festival 2024 held to attract commuters to ride the city&#039;s rapid transit system LRT (light rapid transit), in Jakarta on July 11, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Venerable browser-based MMO Urban Dead is closing this week after a 20-year run, not with a bang but with a whimper
See more latest
Most Popular
Fragpunk characters with weapon drawn
The latest big game on Steam is Fragpunk, or as I like to call it, 'kitchen-sink Counter-Strike'
A child stands on top of a dinosaur exhibit, hugging the nose of a dinosaur skull.
As a real life museum employee, I'm a bit confused by the amount of pirate ghosts in Two Point Museum—but it's not going to stop me trying to make the most realistic exhibits I can
A gaming PC with RGB lighting enabled on a desk.
This gaming PC build smashes together the very latest components but if I did it again, I'd do it differently
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
I just played Half-Life 2 RTX, a fully ray-traced overhaul of the original, and its meaty headcrabs have me hankering for more
In a world of WoW Classics and Old School RuneScapes… could Final Fantasy 14 ever do the same?
Honey B Lovely
The state of Final Fantasy 14 in 2025: It's in a weird spot, huh?
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
One of the biggest victories of Monster Hunter Wilds' streamlining is I don't have to deal with those awful gimmick fights anymore
A vampire with a dark castle and swarms of bats in the background.
We need to decide on a genre name for Vampire Survivors-like games before a really terrible one sticks
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads overlapping on a desk
The SteelSeries QcK Performance series has reignited my excitement over the simple pleasure of a quality mouse pad… and trying to click skulls with pinpoint accuracy