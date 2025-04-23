Where to find the Demineur mine in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are lots of mysterious creatures and enemies you come across on your journey. However, not all of them are hostile, and in the Flying Waters area early on in act one, you come across a Demineur missing its mine. While you can attack it, you can also help return its bomb to unlock an excellent early-game weapon.

You can find the Demineur towards the end of the area, after the Noco’s Hut expedition flag. Instead of heading up to the left to progress, make your way to the back of the area and walk through the huge opening ahead—you'll find this white Demineur floating by itself.

As mentioned, you can fight it straight away if you choose, but I'd recommend not attacking the Demineur, since you won't be able to complete the quest and you'll miss out on the rewards. All that said, here's where to find the bomb and what you'll get for your trouble.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Demineur mine location

You can find the intact mine on a nearby ledge in the same area (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

The Demineur’s bomb is located on a ledge just to the right of it in the same minefield area. Follow these steps:

Head down the path to the right of the Demineur Jump across to the rock on the opposite side of the chasm Look to the right and hop along the rocks to the purple item in the distance

Picking this item up will give you the intact mine to hand back to Demineur.

Return to it by jumping down from the ledge and heading back up the original path through the cave opening. Choose the “Hey, hold this” dialogue option to hand over the mine. In return, the Demineur will give you Lune’s Deminerim weapon, which deals lightning damage and scales with luck. It also has some great inherent skills like decreasing the AP cost of lightning skills when upgraded and boosting lightning skill damage by 20%.

Image 1 of 2 Deliver the intact mine to the Demineur (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) You'll get the Deminerim weapon for Lune (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Once you've delivered the mine, you can also fight the Demineur if you choose. This Nevron attacks with lightning spells and ranged attacks that you can easily dodge, and as with the regular version, you can explode its mine using free aim. You'll get three Color of Lumina and one Chroma Catalyst if you defeat it, though it's worth noting that these are fairly common throughout the game, so you might not want to kill it.

With this side quest completed, you can return to the main path and continue on your journey through the Flying Waters.