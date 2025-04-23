Lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There's a lot to do in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's open world that isn't immediately accessible, from secret areas to hidden endgame boss fights. One thing you can do, though, is hunt down some lost Gestral locations scattered across the map. You'll first have to reach Esquie's Nest in act one of the game's story, which is when you can meet Sastro—a Gestral wearing a chef's hat who hangs out in your camp.

Each Gestral you find for Sastro unlocks a new reward you can claim from him if you return to camp (by pressing G or down on a controller in the overworld). If you're struggling to find the Gestral chef, head left at the entrance to the clearing with The Curator, then take another left into a small clearing, though, as mentioned, he won't appear until after you meet Esquie. It's also possible he doesn't appear until you find the first lost Gestral out front of Esquie's Nest.

Here I'll detail each lost Gestral location in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, what reward you'll earn from Sastro, as well as whether you need an upgrade for Esquie to reach them. Since the rewards relate to the number of lost Gestral kids found, you can grab these in any order, provided you're able to access them.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral location #1

Reward: Gestral haircut for Maelle

The first lost Gestral is hard to miss since it's standing directly in front of Esquie’s Nest when you visit in act one. You'll naturally enter Esquie’s Nest during the main story after visiting the Gestral Village, so unless you choose to walk on by, finding this one is a given.

Once you speak to them, they will return to the camp, and Sastro will also appear. Sastro is located down the path to the left of the Curator’s cave. Take another left once you reach the pond, and he can be seen standing by a blue glowing tree.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #2 location

Reward: Gestral haircut for Lune

The second lost Gestral is located just to the east of the Stone Wave Cliffs, down the path to the right of the entrance. You'll need to defeat the Bourgeon and the enemies here to reach the Gestral, who is just off to your right after the Bourgeon.

If you're struggling, there's no reason you can't also return to this location later, once you gain Esquie's ability to fly in act three, letting you bypass the enemy entirely—though you'll easily be strong enough to beat it before then.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #3 location

Reward: Gestral haircut for Sciel

The third lost Gestral is on a small island by the White Tree area to the west of the Gestral Village—you'll need Esquie's swim ability you get at the end of act one to get here. Head west from the village to the Gestral Beach, swim across the gap, then swim north-west to find the White Tree island. You can find the lost Gestral in the portion with the seaweed-looking plants, standing in front of some vases.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #4 location

Reward: The ability to break Paint Spikes (roots with blue spots)

You can find the fourth lost Gestral in the area after The Forgotten Battlefield, just before Monoco's Station, which you visit in act two.

From the station itself, head down the hill and hug the left side, keeping an eye out for a lost Gestral by a cluster of green trees, where the snow meets the grass, standing by some pots and broken crates.

If you missed this during the story, you can return here by swimming back through the corals, using Esquie’s flying ability in act three, or by heading through Monoco’s Station, although this is the longest route back.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #5 location

Reward: Gestral haircut for ??? (it's a spoiler)

The fifth lost Gestral is located on a beach just to the east of the previous one you found near Monoco Station. From the station entrance, find the beach to the east and swim through the coral north of it—if you don't have this ability for Esquie yet, you'll need to progress the story a little further.

On the northern tip of the headland to your right, you'll find a small beach with some enemies and the lost Gestral. If you miss this one, you can use Esquie's coral-smashing ability to get back here from the act three region, coming from the north.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #6 location

Reward: 3x Colour of Lumina

You can find the sixth lost Gestral once you make it through Old Lumiere and start hunting the Axons. Just to the west of the exit from Old Lumiere, you'll find an island with red grass and trees, plus two mimes in the centre of it. You'll find the Gestral just behind the mimes at the rear of the island.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #7 location

Reward: 3x Colour of Lumina

The seventh lost Gestral is only accessible once you arrive in act three and acquire Esquie's ability to fly. Travel to the far north of the map, and search to the west of the Visages location, where you fought one of the Axons—it's the place covered in masks if you can't recall. Here you'll find a small strip of otherwise inaccessible land where you can put down with Esquie, just to the north of the giant wooden tower with the hot air balloons. The Gestral is in the southern section, by some destroyed trees.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lost Gestral #8 location

Reward: 5x Colour of Lumina

The eighth lost Gestral is another that is only obtainable once you're in act three and Esquie can fly. This one is located in the far east of the map—from Sirene, the colosseum where you found the second Axon—fly directly south-east, over the Gestral Beach on its own little island, until you spot a small red jungle. You'll know you're in the right place because this is where the Endless Night Sanctuary is located. Just below that area, you'll spot a group of enemies by a big bell, with the lost Gestral slightly to the north of them between some trees.

There is a final ninth lost Gestral, but I haven't found it yet, so I'll make sure to add it once it's been tracked down.