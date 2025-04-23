Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mime locations and how to beat them

The continent in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is filled with Nevrons and mighty foes to take down. However, another more mysterious enemy you can battle are the mimes. These strange, creepy, oversized robotic mimics seem almost untouchable initially, as your attacks, free aim shots, and skills won’t do anything against the indestructible wall they put up.

You first have to "break" mimes to damage them, which means using a skill that deals break damage like Gustave's Overcharge. Once broken, you can deal damage normally and defeat them to claim the rewards. Here I'll run through all the mime locations I've found in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and what you get from each.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lumiere mime location

The Lumiere mime is off to the side of the stage near the harbor (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Lumiere record

You can find the first mime during the prologue section in Lumiere. As you reach the waterfront steps down to the harbor, look to your right to see some children performing on a stage. The mime is off to the right, collapsed on the ground in its own little area.

This mime is only accessible during this prologue. If you've passed this moment and moved on to the expedition festival at nighttime, you cannot fight it or return to fight it later on. However, there is another way to get the Lumiere record from a different source later on, so fear not.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Spring Meadows mime location

This mime is down the side path from the Grand Meadow rest point (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Baguette outfit and haircut for Gustave

In the Spring Meadows area, you'll eventually reach the Grand Meadow expedition flag as you and Lune push towards the Indigo Tree. Ignore the path to the right with the big hulking Nevron and take the left instead. Defeat the Nevron with the spear down this path, shaded by the rocks and cliffs, and grapple up to the platform ahead. Do the same to the next cliffside. Continue down this cliffside until you reach a circular platform with a mime.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Flying Waters mime location

This mime is shortly after you encounter your first Bourgeon (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Short haircut for Maelle

You can find this mime later on in the Flying Waters area that you visit early in the main story. From the Lumieran Streets expedition flag, backtrack through the level until you drop down a climable ledge, then turn right, taking a path through the seaweed to reveal another ledge with climbing holds. Hop up this to find the mime at the top.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Ancient Sanctuary mime location

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Baguette outfit and haircut for Lune

As you enter the Ancient Sanctuary area for the first time during the main story, the second rest point you visit is the Sanctuary Maze expedition flag. From this flag, stick to the right and head under the fallen tree branch. Then, take a right again and crawl under the gap in the rock. Follow the path along to the next open area with the broken wooden hut and in the back behind it, you'll spot this mime near a windmill.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Esquie’s Nest mime location

This mime is off to the right side in the first big chamber of Esquie's Nest (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Baguette outfit and haircut for Sciel

The next mime is in Esquie’s Nest, which you visit as part of the main story. Go past the Entrance expedition flag and down the central corridor. Once you reach the first open section of the cave, look down to your right to find the Mime. You can jump down from this pathway to the lower section to fight it.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Yellow Harvest mime location

This mime is hidden in a cave near the Harvester's Hollow flag (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Braid haircut for Maelle

The next mime is in the optional Yellow Harvest area, which is to the east of the Gestral Village and Esquie’s Nest, by some yellow trees. From the Harvester’s Hollow expedition flag, head down the path to your right. When you reach the dead Nevron with the blue lamp in the middle of the field (another Nevron will be walking around it), look to your right to find a cave opening you can crawl into, with the mime inside.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Frozen Hearts mime location

This mime is on the highest level above the crater at the centre of Frozen Heart (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Short haircut for Lune

The next Mime is located in the optional Frozen Hearts location, which is in a region accessible via the back of Monoco's Station. You'll have to delve quite far into the area, until you get to the station on top of the hill that leads into the crater and find the Iced Heart expedition flag. From here, climb and grapple up the frozen train cars until you reach the level with the Gestral merchant. Look to your right to spot the mime sitting at the back by some pillars and boxes.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 double mime location

This pair of mimes are on a red island north-west of where you exit Old Lumiere (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Voluminous haircut for Sciel and Lune

You can find these two mimes in the overworld once you exit from Old Lumiere in act two. Head north-west to find a small island with red grass and trees, with two mimes at the centre of it. If you're still struggling to find the location, it's also south-west from the Visages area—the island with all the big masks—where you find one of the Axons.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Visages mime location

This mime is off to the side in the joyful area of Visages (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Baguette outfit and haircut for ??? (it's a spoiler)

You can find this mime in the Visages location, where you'll head later in the story while hunting down one of the Axons during act two. While in the area, you'll have the option to fight the Axon or explore three optional side paths. The mime is on these paths, specifically the one directly to the left of the Plazza expedition flag (the happiness mask path). You'll know it's the right one because the grass will switch from red to green before you get the cutscene with the mask that teleports your party.

From the Joy Vale expedition flag, head left past the leafy bodies entwined in branches, then turn right and take the path between the rocks, with the enemies on the left. Carry on, and you'll find the mime on a cliff edge hiding behind a tree.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sirene mime location

This mime is hidden in a side room by the Sewing Atelier flag (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Sirene haircut for Lune

While exploring Sirene, where you'll also head later in the story while hunting down one of the Axons during act two, you'll eventually find yourself at the Sewing Atelier expedition flag rest point just before the Tisseur boss. From here, head right up the stairs towards the statue, then take another right into a dark room with the mime inside.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tainted Cliffs mime location

This mime is down a hole shortly after you reach the Tainted Cliffs (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Reward: Voluminous haircut for Maelle

This mime is located at the very end of act two once you find yourself inside the Paintress' monolith. Upon reaching the Tainted Cliffs expedition flag, continue along the main path, up the stairs and along the cliffs, until you reach two patrolling enemies with swords. Hug the left wall until you find the point where you can descend a rope into an arena with a mime and two enemies.