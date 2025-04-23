How to help the Jar in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Helping the Jar find light is the first quest you'll encounter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—in fact, it's unavoidable. While battling your way through the first Spring Meadows area, you'll encounter this strange monster on the main path and it'll trigger a cutscene. The Jar is unable to move without light, and the lamp he's carrying isn't lit.

If you want to help him, you'll have to find a way to bring him light and set his lamppost glowing again. Since there are few reasons to return to this area, and the game doesn't have a quest log, it's easy to forget the Jar even exists. Still, if you get this done early, you'll get a nice little item bonus that'll help in all your future battles.

How to find and use the resin in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The resin is hidden behind some smashable crates a little further on in the Spring Meadows (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

To show the Jar light, you first need to acquire the resin quest item, which is also located in the Spring Meadows area. From where you find the Jar and the Expedition 81 rest point, you need to:

Continue along the main route into the area with the patrolling enemies and white flowers, taking the left path that descends to where you can see a bridge Rather than taking a left to cross the bridge, take the righthand path going under it As you pass under the bridge, you'll spot a bunch of crates further ahead of you by some tree roots on the other side—smash these using free aim to find the resin item.

If you haven't used free aim before, hold left trigger on controller to aim, and then press right trigger to fire—or hold right mouse button and click left mouse button. Now you can head back and give the resin to the Jar, who'll be pleased with your discovery. The monster will ask you to light his lamp now he's got some fuel, so use your free aim to target and shoot the top of the lamppost he's carrying.

Image 1 of 2 Give the resin to the Jar (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) Use free aim to shoot and light his lamp (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

As a reward, you'll get a little tidbit of lore about the Paintress, but more importantly, a Healing Tint Shard that'll give you an extra healing item during battles. As with other Nevron quests, you can also choose to fight and kill the Jar once his quest is complete, for which you'll get three Colour of Lumina, one Chroma Catalyst, and an eternal sense of guilt for murdering this sweet boy.