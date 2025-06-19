Ah, crap: Nightreign players have discovered there's a relic inventory cap, and you can't play once you've hit the limit

On paper, relics are one of the more interesting mechanics in Elden Ring Nightreign, providing a collection of passive modifiers to choose from that expands with every run you complete, successfully or otherwise. In practice, however, most of the randomized relics you earn at the end of an expedition are only fit for the wastebin.

Since launch, I've steadily built a collection of bunk junk relics that are barely worth the time it'd take to melt them down for a bit of murk pocket change. All those piddly buffs to throwing knife damage and improved invisibility sorcery are sitting safely ignored in my relic storage.



Or so I thought. Earlier this week on the Nightreign subreddit (via IGN), players discovered that there's a cap on how many relics you can have in your collection. Worse, once you hit the inventory limit, you straight up can't play the game until you've cleared out some space for fresh drops.

Redditor Scufozzover1 posted a screenshot of the damning message you'll receive when trying to embark on a new expedition when your relic storage is stuffed to capacity. "Cannot launch expedition: Too many relics in possession," a popup window says. "Please use the relic rite menu to sell off spares."

This is, perhaps, the closest a Fromsoft game will ever come to saying "Damn, you live like this?"

Unfortunately, because Nightreign doesn't actually tell you anywhere in the UI how many relics you currently have in your possession, Scufozzover1 wasn't able to confirm what the actual relic inventory cap was. Their best estimate was "upwards of 1000, maybe?"

(Image credit: Tyler C. / FromSoftware)

That is, admittedly, an impressive hoard, and it'd be hard to reach those numbers without spending a lot of hard-earned murk on relic gambling at the Small Jar Bazaar. Even if it'll take a lot of Nightreign to hit the relic cap through casual play, it's probably worth it to sell off the crappier parts of your collection now and then.

If nothing else, it'll make it easier to find the relics that are worth using without having to wrestle with Nightreign's frustrating relic filtering UI. And hey, if you've got enough dumpster material built up, you might get enough murk back to buy one of those lovely Dark Souls outfits.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got to sift through my own detritus. Just to be safe.